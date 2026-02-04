South Africa
Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comKLAJockey South AfricaMall of AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shoprite Savings Stamps boom with over 20% yearly growth

    Customers continue to spend more than R120m a month on Shoprite Savings Stamps, which have seen yearly growth of more than 20%, in a time when fintech apps and digital wallets are the norm.
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This trusted, low risk financial savings tool continues to resonate with individuals, households, and even stokvels and other informal savings groups that utilize these stamps to efficiently pool and manage their funds.

    The appeal lies in its simplicity. Customers purchase R10 or R20 stamps at Money Market counters in Shoprite, Checkers, or Usave stores, track their progress in a booklet, and redeem the full or partial value at any of the group’s supermarkets when they need to. There are no fees, no interest and no hidden charges.

    “While digital banking options are growing, the continued rise in Savings Stamps purchases shows that many consumers still value a method they can see, touch, and control,” says Jean Olivier, general manager for financial services at the Shoprite Group.

    In-house data shows that while some customers redeem stamps regularly, most save steadily throughout the year. Redemption peaks during key shopping periods such as Black Friday, Easter, the festive season, and January’s back-to-school period.

    This consistent pattern highlights the enduring role of savings stamps as a practical and reliable savings tool, helping households plan and manage their budgets without relying on credit or taking on debt.

    In addition, over 6,200 selling agents, predominantly women, earned more than R16m in commissions last year, turning the programme into an entrepreneurial opportunity that helps many supplement their income while serving their communities.

    “With consumers setting new savings goals for the year ahead, these stamps provide a reliable and convenient method that supports their journey, allowing them to work towards purchasing what they need and want in the stores they already visit,” added Olivier.

    Read more: Shoprite, Checkers, USave, Jean Olivier
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz