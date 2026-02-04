South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Township bicycle delivery startup gains traction after Bolt accelerator recognition

    A township-focused bicycle delivery business founded by a former Bolt driver is expanding in Gauteng after gaining industry recognition and early operational traction.
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Kamogelo Lucas Modise, founder of Lucas Modise Enterprises, developed Lupa Township Delivery, a zero-emission bicycle-based delivery model aimed at improving access to food and essential goods in township areas that are often underserved by formal delivery platforms.

    The business was named one of the top three participants in the Bolt Accelerator Programme South Africa, where Modise received the Most Innovative Idea award. The concept enables township residents to register as delivery riders using their own bicycles, creating income opportunities while addressing local logistics gaps.

    Four bicycles are currently operating in Soshanguve, with plans to onboard more riders once the company’s website goes live. The model is designed to support local food outlets and residents, including elderly people who may struggle to access shops or delivery services.

    Modise said the accelerator programme helped refine the business model through mentorship and training, enabling the venture to move from concept to early-stage operations.

    The business has since secured further recognition, winning overall first prize at the Hollywood Foundation’s third annual Gauteng Bambelela Business Awards, where it received R130,000 in prize funding. The awards programme, hosted with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and partners, supports SMME development across the province.

    Over the next year, Modise plans to expand the bicycle delivery network into additional townships in Gauteng, with a longer-term goal of rolling the model out nationally. The focus remains on low-cost, community-based logistics that combine job creation with improved last-mile access in densely populated areas.

    The venture highlights a growing focus on township-centred logistics models that use existing local assets, such as bicycles, to address both unemployment and service delivery gaps.

