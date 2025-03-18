120 participants selected for Bolt Accelerator Programme

Bolt, one of Africa's ride-hailing platforms, has announced the selection of the top 120 participants for its Accelerator Programme in South Africa.

Image supplied

Following a rigorous evaluation process, these individuals have distinguished themselves with their innovative ideas and commitment to shaping sustainable transportation solutions.

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior general manager at Bolt South Africa, said: “We are happy to commence the next phase of the Accelerator programme, which will involve mentorship and online business training for the top 120 participants. The great response we received from close to 600 applicants underscores the ambition and talent within our driver community. As a company, we are not solely fostering business growth; we are also committed to empowering and creating greater opportunities for our key partners on our platform.”

The selected participants will now participate in a business accelerator programme hosted by Pranary, a practical business school. Here they will get access to expert-led training and proven strategies to launch and grow profitable businesses.

Guest speakers include notable names such as Mo & Michelle Mokone, co-founders of Mo’s Crib - an international homeware brand specialising in artisanal basketry and sustainable decor solutions, and Ego Iwegbu, co-founder and CEO of The Good Mineral, MSLondon Cosmetics & Miss Salon London.

The programme will culminate in the highly anticipated Business Pitch Day, when the top 20 business ideas will compete for seed funding, and the top ten business ideas will be selected to receive seed funding of approximately R40,000 each, accompanied by ongoing mentoring support to nurture their ventures to fruition.

This development expresses Bolt and Pranary’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable urban mobility solutions within South Africa’s diverse communities.