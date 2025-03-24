Ride-hailing safety: a collaborative effort needed to build a secure future

Developing countries, specifically across cities in the African region, have persistently experienced challenges with their transport systems. The lack of integrated public transport systems, coupled with rapid urbanisation, has resulted in chronic congestion and inefficiencies across the region.

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior general manager, Bolt South Africa. Image supplied

The introduction of ride-hailing services has helped to address these issues, revolutionising urban mobility across Africa. Offering convenience and accessibility to millions, these platforms have grown alongside the continent's rapid digital transformation; according to the World Bank, between 2019 and 2022, over 160 million Africans gained access to broadband internet.

This digital boom has paved the way for ride-hailing platforms to thrive, with South Africa emerging as one of the continent’s largest ride-hailing markets.

South Africa boasts an internet penetration rate of over 70%, and ride-hailing services have become a vital alternative for many citizens who lack access to private vehicles. However, alongside this growth comes the critical challenge of ensuring the safety of all stakeholders involved.

Addressing safety concerns

A collaborative approach involving all key stakeholders is essential to addressing safety concerns in the ride-hailing industry.

At the forefront of this effort is the government, which plays a crucial role in establishing safety regulations and oversight.

In South Africa, the National Land Transport Amendment Act (NLTAA) specifically recognises e-hailing services as a distinct category within public transport, legitimising their role in the industry.

While the Act has been signed into law, its implementation date has not yet been set, creating a regulatory gap.

Modernising transport laws

The NLTAA aims to modernise transport laws, regulate e-hailing services, and grant provinces and municipalities the authority to manage public transport contracts. However, its delayed enforcement presents challenges, that are currently extensively impacting both ride-hailing platforms and drivers.

Until a comprehensive regulatory framework is fully in place, uncertainty around implementation continues to be a concern for the industry and safety within ride-hailing overall.

To bolster safety further, regulatory efforts must expand to include technology integration, comprehensive policies that will support growth of the ride-hailing ecosystem.

While the government sets the stage for safety through regulations, ride-hailing companies play a pivotal role in turning these regulations into actionable safety measures that directly impact passengers and drivers.

Many might argue that the buck stops here, and they would not be wrong. As key enablers of mobility, ride-hailing companies are uniquely positioned to fortify the foundation for safety through innovation and customer-centric practices.

Safety: a key element in the ride-hailing industry

Safety has long been a cornerstone of the industry, with established features such as driver screening, GPS ride tracking, trip-sharing, and 24/7 customer support.

However, the sector acknowledges that persistent safety concerns for key stakeholders still need to be addressed. By leveraging technological advancements such as integrating real-time monitoring systems and increasing resource allocation, the industry can enhance safety while prioritising training programmes in soft skills and conflict resolution for its drivers.

By fostering an environment where both drivers and passengers feel safe, platforms can further elevate the standard of safety in urban mobility.

To truly enhance safety across the ride-hailing ecosystem, it is essential to recognise and empower those who bring these services to life. As frontline representatives of ride-hailing platforms, drivers play a pivotal role in translating safety policies and technologies into meaningful, real-world experiences for riders.

Recognising the importance of drivers in ensuring safety, ride-hailing platforms have introduced robust onboarding processes, including background checks, driving assessments, and identity verification, to ensure only qualified individuals operate within the ecosystem.

Drivers often face risks such as late-night shifts, difficult passengers, or driving in unfamiliar areas. Addressing these concerns is vital to creating a balanced and secure ecosystem.

As such, tools like in-app safety buttons, real-time tracking, and dual-rating systems have been put in place to empower drivers to address most of these challenges.

Driver and passenger well-being

Beyond technology, platforms must invest in drivers’ well-being by providing access to counseling, conflict resolution training, and even partnerships with local law enforcement for better incident management.

This not only fosters trust but also enhances the driver experience, helping to bridge the gap between technology and the human touch in the ride-hailing journey.

Creating a safe ride-hailing ecosystem is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the drivers. Riders, too, have a pivotal role in advocating for their safety and contributing to the broader culture of security within the platform.

Simple practices such as verifying passenger and driver details before hailing a ride, using in-app safety features, and maintaining respectful communication between drivers and passengers can go a long way in creating a safer ride-hailing environment.

Platforms such as Bolt have introduced advanced verification measures to ensure safety of both riders and drivers. One key feature is driver and passenger verification, ensuring that only registered users can access the platform.

For drivers, this includes a thorough onboarding process involving identity verification, background checks, and periodic driver selfie checks, preventing unauthorised individuals from using a registered driver’s account.

Passengers, on the other hand, must verify their identity by uploading a selfie along with an official ID, such as a government ID, passport, or driver's license.

Going forward

Upcoming enhancements will further strengthen security through introduction of financial verification methods, requiring users to add a card or link their Google Pay or Apple Pay accounts.

These layers of verification will ultimately enhance trust and accountability within the ride-hailing ecosystem.

By embracing these tools and fostering a culture of safety and mutual respect, both riders and drivers can contribute to a more secure ride-hailing experience.

Feedback mechanisms are equally vital. Riders help platforms refine their services and uphold safety standards by reporting concerns or commending good practices. Collective responsibility among all stakeholders ensures safer journeys for everyone.

Ultimately, ensuring safety in the ride-hailing sector is a collective effort, with each stakeholder playing a vital role. This collaborative approach, rooted in proactive measures, innovation, and mutual respect, is the foundation for a safer, more reliable transportation ecosystem.

Together, we can redefine safety in South Africa’s modern transportation landscape, creating an ecosystem that works for everyone.