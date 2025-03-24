Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRAICPA & CIMADNA Brand ArchitectsThe Publicity WorkshopSAICATax Debt ComplianceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Finance Banking

    First African Markets Conference eyes $450bn intra-continental trade boost

    Standard Bank is gearing up to host its first African Markets Conference (AMC).
    24 Mar 2025
    24 Mar 2025
    Source: Supplied. Luvuyo Masinda, Chief Executive: Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group.
    Source: Supplied. Luvuyo Masinda, Chief Executive: Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group.

    The Conference, which will be held in Cape Town this week, is a key element of Standard Bank’s drive to improve integration and ease of doing business across the continent.

    This conference aims to provide a platform for attracting new capital flows and uniting global and African sources of capital and risk appetite, explains Luvuyo Masinda, chief executive of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group.

    The conference is being hosted at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Area established in 2018 has seen broad ratification across 48 countries on the continent.

    The World Bank estimates that the agreement can potentially increase the continent’s income by $450bn in just over a decade and increase intra-African exports by more than 81%.

    The conference will feature the Right Honourable Tony Blair, prime minister of the United Kingdom (1997 - 2007) and executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

    It will also include panel discussions with speakers spanning regulators, government representatives and business leaders drawn from across the continent.

    “As a bank that is focused on driving Africa’s growth, with a unique international reach, this conference is an important outlet to co-create economic growth solutions that we believe can lead to broader development outcomes,” concludes Masinda.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz