    Standard Bank’s Keep Growing campaign: A promise to embrace the journey of growth with customers

    Standard Bank has launched its new Keep Growing brand campaign, a powerful affirmation of the bank's purpose: “Africa is our home, we drive her growth”. The advertising campaign, which launches with a brand advert in the South African market, champions the limitless potential of the African continent, its people, and communities – recognising that every individual and every business possesses both the ability and desire to grow.
    Issued by M&C Saatchi Abel
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    Standard Bank&#x2019;s Keep Growing campaign: A promise to embrace the journey of growth with customers

    As Africa's largest bank by assets with over 50,000 employees and 20 million customers, Standard Bank is uniquely positioned to drive the continent's growth as Africa's population surges towards an estimated 2.5 billion people by 2050.

    Standard Bank group chief operating officer Margaret Nienaber says: "Our 163-year history on the continent gives us a deep understanding of Africa's unique context. This campaign is a statement of our unwavering commitment to the people of this continent. We want our customers to know that their dreams matter and that we're here to support them. We're not just their bank – we're their trusted partner on every step of their growth journey.”

    Created in partnership with M&C Saatchi Abel, part of the Up&Up Group, the campaign’s creative direction captures a fundamental truth: growth transforms everything – it creates impact, unlocks opportunities, and has the extraordinary power to elevate all aspects of life, from financial prosperity to personal fulfilment and thriving communities.

    Diana Springer, Standard Bank’s head of group brand and marketing, says: "We wanted to ensure the message truly resonated with our markets. The creative treatment needed to be visually memorable and emotionally powerful. It was crucial for us to communicate that growth isn't always easy, but it is worth it. Our message is simple yet profound: Keep growing with Standard Bank by your side."

    The Up&Up Group chief strategy officer, Robert Grace, adds: “Instead of spotlighting the finish line, be it a new home or a thriving business, Keep Growing motivates us to focus on the climb itself. In a first for South African advertising, using the gimbal, the advertisement literally tilts the characters’ environments, transforming their aspirations into a tangible, visual, uphill journey. It’s an arresting image that mirrors the real-life, lived experiences of customers.”

    Zoe Modiga's powerful rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" brings soul and depth to the campaign – a perfect rendition for a story about resilience and growth. “Zoe is a celebrated Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner, and her journey since receiving that recognition has been remarkable. She's become one of South Africa's most compelling voices in contemporary jazz and soul,” concludes Springer. The television commercial goes live in July 2025.

    Watch the brand advert here:



    Standard Bank, M&C Saatchi Abel, Margaret Nienaber
    M&C Saatchi Abel
    It is at the heart of everything we do. From creative thinking to creative work. From how we are structured to the systems we use. Brutal Simplicity runs through the culture of every single one of our offices, all around the world.
