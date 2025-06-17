Zanele Kabane to represent South Africa at Cannes Young Lions Festival through Open Chair

This June, Zanele Kabane, associate creative director at M&C Saatchi Abel, will travel to the world-renowned Cannes Young Lions Festival. Her participation has been made possible through Open Chair, a South African organisation dedicated to empowering women in the advertising industry.

Zanele Kabane, associate creative director at M&C Saatchi Abel

Kabane’s career began eight years ago as an intern at Ogilvy. Since then, she has worked across some of South Africa’s most recognised brands, including VW, Nando’s, Standard Bank, Lexus and Mr D. Today, she stands as part of a new generation of South African creative leaders, building a path for others, particularly as a young Black woman in a sector where representation remains limited.

Her opportunity to attend Cannes came through Open Chair, which provides access and support to women in the creative industries. Out of nearly one hundred submissions, Kabane was selected for the Young Lions pass after submitting a creative video and a motivational letter from M&C Saatchi Abel’s chief creative officer, Neo Mashigo. In her video, Kabane pitched the idea of a collaborative empowerment journey with Open Chair to Cannes.

“The submission process was intense but exciting. I wanted to present a unique take on what this opportunity could mean, not just for me, but for all of us who believe in creating more inclusive spaces in advertising,” says Kabane.

When she received the news of her selection, she describes feeling shocked, excited, honoured and deeply grateful. “So many icons I admire have not yet had this chance, so the fact that I get to go feels incredibly special. And for this to happen during Youth Month makes it even more meaningful.”

For Kabane, this moment represents both personal pride and professional achievement. “It means so much. Especially as a young Black woman in advertising. I am incredibly proud and excited to represent my agency, my peers and my country.”

Her hope for the festival is to fully immerse herself in the experience. “I cannot wait to learn from the best of the best, be among the best of the best, and experience the best of the best.”

Kabane credits Open Chair for creating this pathway, and M&C Saatchi Abel for its ongoing support of young Black female creatives. She also recognises the work of Open Chair founder Suhana Gordhan and her team, whose commitment to empowering women in a male-dominated industry continues to create lasting impact.

As she prepares to take her place at one of the world’s most prestigious creative stages, Zanele Kabane’s story serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent, opportunity and advocacy.







For more:

