MTN Group appoints M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies as its global marketing partner

MTN Group is delighted to announce the appointment of M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies, a pan-African marketing services firm, as its new marketing services partner across all MTN Group operating companies, effective 1 January 2025. This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to pioneering innovative and impactful marketing strategies across our diverse markets.

Jacques Burger

M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies was selected following a meticulous process for their expertise in fostering growth and enhancing brand value for multinational corporations. Their proficiency in digital transformation and customer engagement strategies perfectly aligns with MTN Group's forward-looking vision.

"We look forward to commencing this new chapter with M&C Saatchi Abel and their Group of Companies," remarked Bernice Samuels, MTN group marketing executive. "Their progressive perspective and achievements in the marketing domain are precisely what MTN requires to elevate our brand. We believe this partnership will not only redefine our brand presence but also enrich the experiences of our customers globally."

Jacques Burger, group CEO of M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies, shared their excitement about the alliance, saying, "It's a great honour to partner with MTN Group, a distinguished leader in the telecommunications arena. We are dedicated to applying our comprehensive industry insights and cutting-edge marketing strategies to support MTN's growth ambitions and boost customer satisfaction. We are eager to achieve remarkable milestones together in the industry."

MTN Group would like to extend our deepest gratitude to TBWA for their service and significant contributions over the years. Their dedication and performance have been instrumental in shaping the MTN brand, and we wish them continued success in their future endeavours.

This partnership marks a new phase for MTN Group, focused on delivering unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders.