The US Senate has approved a bill that could kick TikTok out of the country. The bill says TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, has nine months to sell it off, or the app will be blocked in the US.

President Joe Biden said he plans to sign it into law as soon as the bill is sent to him.

This comes after a bill was introduced to allow Biden to ban technologies touted as a threat to national security by the US Commerce Department.

The Senate approved the package with a vote of 79-18. Last week, Republicans in the House of Representatives attached the TikTok bill to foreign aid proposals in order to speed up its passage through Congress.