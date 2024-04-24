SAelections24: Media accreditation for all Results Operation Centres

Applications for accreditation for national and provincial Results Operations Centres (ROCs) have opened today, Wednesday, 24 April 2024 and will close on 10 May 2024.

For the 2024 National and Provincial Elections the national operation centre and nine provincial results operation centres will use a central accreditation system.

Accreditation for all the ROCs is compulsory and must be done online. https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/iecmedia2024.

Applications need to be sent in for all the venues a journalist will be attending. (See below for provincial contact details.)

Accreditation qualifications

To qualify for accreditation, media members will have to provide:

A headshot photograph.



A valid media/press card or a signed letter from your station manager/editor on an original letterhead requesting accreditation.

Collection of cards

Please indicate in your application at which venue you will be collecting your accreditation. If media members are collecting in person, they will be required to show proof of identification.

If you are collecting on behalf of others, you will be required to show proof of identification and a letter of authorisation from your manager/editor with the names and ID or passport numbers of the people you are collecting for.

Collection of accreditation cards will take place from 20 May 2024 at the National ROC, Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand, Johannesburg.

Comply with the rules

Members of the media are requested to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety rules and regulations at all times within the facilities.

Members of the media are further requested to comply with the security rules and protocols while he /she is within the ROC facility.

The Electoral Commission reserves the right to withdraw the accreditation and card of any individual who fails to comply with the rules and regulations.

National ROC assistance

If media members need assistance registering online or want to know whether their card is ready for collection, send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za.

If they have queries on the requirements for accreditation for the national ROC, send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za.

Provincial ROCs queries

For provincial ROCs queries and the location of the provincial centres, please contact the officials below.

Eastern Cape: Julie Stanworth or Sande Nodada on 043 709 4224/4221 or send an email to StanworthJ@elections.org.za or nodadas@elections.org.za



Free State: Mmathabo Rasengane on 083 507 9895 or send an email to Rasenganem@elections.org.za



Gauteng: Boitumelo Monaki on 011 644 7400 / 084 993 0231 or send an email to MonakiB@elections.org.za



KwaZulu-Natal: Thabani Ngwira on 084 505 5117 or send an email to NgwiraT@elections.org.za



Limpopo: Simon Thobakgale on 015 283 9121 or send an email to ThobakgaleS@elections.org.za



Mpumalanga: Thanduxolo Chembeni on 082 3373298 or send an email to chembenit@elections.org.za



North West: Maureen Mathamela on 018 391 0805 /082 808 9520 or send an email to mathamelaM@elections.org.za



Northern Cape: Ntsoaki Sebeela on 053 838 5013/ 082 699 9273 or send an email to SebeelaN@elections.org.za



Western Cape: Chris Balie or Lenore Oliver or Noluvo Plaatjie on 021 910 5700/5761/5830 or send an email to MediaWC@elections.org.za or BalieC@elections.org.za or OliverL@elections.org.za or PlaatjieN@elections.org.za

Voting stations media coverage

Journalists do not need accreditation to cover the elections at voting stations.

They will need a media/press card or a letter from their station manager/editor on an original letterhead confirming employment and their ID or passport.

Access to a voting station is with the approval of the presiding officer of the particular voting station.