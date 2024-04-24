SAelections24: Media accreditation for all Results Operation Centres

For the 2024 National and Provincial Elections the national operation centre and nine provincial results operation centres will use a central accreditation system.
Accreditation for all the ROCs is compulsory and must be done online. https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/iecmedia2024.
Applications need to be sent in for all the venues a journalist will be attending. (See below for provincial contact details.)
To qualify for accreditation, media members will have to provide:
Collection of cards
Please indicate in your application at which venue you will be collecting your accreditation. If media members are collecting in person, they will be required to show proof of identification.
If you are collecting on behalf of others, you will be required to show proof of identification and a letter of authorisation from your manager/editor with the names and ID or passport numbers of the people you are collecting for.
Collection of accreditation cards will take place from 20 May 2024 at the National ROC, Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand, Johannesburg.
Members of the media are requested to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety rules and regulations at all times within the facilities.
Members of the media are further requested to comply with the security rules and protocols while he /she is within the ROC facility.
The Electoral Commission reserves the right to withdraw the accreditation and card of any individual who fails to comply with the rules and regulations.
If media members need assistance registering online or want to know whether their card is ready for collection, send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za.
If they have queries on the requirements for accreditation for the national ROC, send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za.
For provincial ROCs queries and the location of the provincial centres, please contact the officials below.
Journalists do not need accreditation to cover the elections at voting stations.
They will need a media/press card or a letter from their station manager/editor on an original letterhead confirming employment and their ID or passport.
Access to a voting station is with the approval of the presiding officer of the particular voting station.