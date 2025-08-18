MTN names new SA CEO as Molapisi shifts to tech role
Molapisi will take up his previous role as group chief technology and information officer from 1 November, the group said in a statement as it announced a slew of leadership changes.
Tsholofelo Molefe, the group chief financial officer, will have her responsibilities expanded to incorporate the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) portfolio.
Kholekile Ndamase, currently chief M&A and business development officer, will step down from the group executive committee and have a new reporting line to Molefe in her role as the steward for the capital allocation framework, MTN added.
