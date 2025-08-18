South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareBroad MediaAfriGISXLinkSENTECHSanlam FintechEverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

MTN names new SA CEO as Molapisi shifts to tech role

Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN Group said on Monday, 18 August, that Ferdi Moolman, the current group chief risk officer, will succeed Charles Molapisi as CEO and executive director of MTN South Africa, as part of its strategic review and operating model changes.
18 Aug 2025
18 Aug 2025
File photo: Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
File photo: Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

Molapisi will take up his previous role as group chief technology and information officer from 1 November, the group said in a statement as it announced a slew of leadership changes.

Tsholofelo Molefe, the group chief financial officer, will have her responsibilities expanded to incorporate the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) portfolio.

Kholekile Ndamase, currently chief M&A and business development officer, will step down from the group executive committee and have a new reporting line to Molefe in her role as the steward for the capital allocation framework, MTN added.

Read more: MTN, MTN group, Ferdi Moolman, Charles Molapisi
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz