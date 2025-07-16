ICT Telecoms & Networks
MTN names David Behr to head streamlined enterprise business unit

MTN Group has appointed David Behr as group chief enterprise business officer. He will report to the group chief commercial officer and lead the company’s newly consolidated enterprise division, following the integration of Converged Solutions and the Group Enterprise Business Unit.
16 Jul 2025
16 Jul 2025
David Behr
David Behr

The move forms part of MTN’s broader effort to streamline its commercial operations and improve alignment across go-to-market channels. The new structure is intended to enhance the group’s ability to deliver end-to-end enterprise services and expand its role as a systems integrator and provider of managed services.

“We are excited to welcome David to this new role as we continue to transform our enterprise business for the future,” said Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Group chief commercial officer.

“With his experience and leadership, we are confident that MTN will be better positioned to deliver integrated, next-generation solutions that enable Africa’s progress.”

In his new role, Behr will oversee MTN’s enterprise strategy across all operating companies, with a focus on voice and data services, as well as emerging solutions in internet of things (IoT), unified communications, and cloud. He will also be tasked with strengthening the Group’s product portfolio and expanding its system integration capabilities.

Behr previously served as CEO of MTN Converged Solutions and has held several senior roles in the telecoms sector, including CEO of Liquid C2 and Cloudmania, and group chief product officer and group chief digital officer at Liquid Telecommunications.

He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master of Engineering from the University of Bristol.

MTN says the appointment is part of its continued drive to enable digital and economic inclusion through technology and innovation across the continent.

