ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

StoneJuta and CompanyBizcommunity.comTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ICT Telecoms & Networks

South Africa's MTN Group reports 33% rise in Q1 core profit

South Africa's MTN Group, on Monday, reported a 33% jump in first-quarter core profit due to strong service revenue growth, lower device cost of sales in its domestic market and a more stable macroeconomic environment.
12 May 2025
12 May 2025
File photo: A person walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 November 2023. ReutersSiphiwe Sibeko/File photo
File photo: A person walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 17 November 2023. ReutersSiphiwe Sibeko/File photo

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33% on a constant-currency basis in the first quarter ended 31 March, and reflects a 5.3 percentage point increase in margin to 44.1%, MTN said, without giving the value of EBITDA.

Group service revenue increased 10.4% overall in the quarter, or by 19.8% in constant currency. That was buoyed by 40.4% growth in MTN Nigeria and 39.5% in MTN Ghana.

MTN South Africa continued to navigate competitive challenges, most notably in the prepaid segment, with service revenue up by 2.6%.

Read more: MTN, MTN group
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz