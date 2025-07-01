Presenting Zutari's new seasoned executive set to spearhead African ventures

With nearly 30 years of experience spanning engineering, telecommunications, data science, and strategic investment, Tlhabeli Christopher (TC) Ralebitso brings a multidisciplinary approach to infrastructure development in Africa. His appointment as CEO: Africa at Zutari marks a new chapter in regional stewardship and cross-sector collaboration.

Source: Supplied. Tlhabeli Christopher (TC) Ralebitso, all-new CEO: Africa at Zutari.

Effective 1 July 2025, Ralebitso will report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Teddy Daka.

"Ralebitso’s appointment brings strong leadership and regional insight to the role. His experience in building resilient infrastructure across sectors and countries positions him well to guide the organisation’s efforts across Africa and the Middle East," Daka said.

Ralebitso holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and began his career in technical roles at Eskom and South African Breweries. These early positions offered foundational exposure to infrastructure operations, which he later complemented with senior roles in strategy and venture capital.

Executive track record

Ralebitso’s corporate trajectory includes a decade at Vodacom Group, where he served in several executive capacities, such as Group Executive for Mergers & Acquisitions, Investor Relations, and Managing Director of Vodacom Ventures. He led key transactions and initiatives that helped diversify Vodacom’s service offerings.

In 2017, he founded Ralco Investments, driving projects across multiple sectors. Among these was the establishment of Vulatel, a telecommunications infrastructure firm formed through the acquisition and integration of Plessey South Africa and Gio Construction. Under his leadership, the company expanded significantly, attracting major clients and investment partnerships, including a R1.4bn infrastructure deal with Helios Towers Africa.

Driving social infrastructure

Beyond telecommunications, Ralebitso has directed investment into healthcare infrastructure and industrial gases across the SADC region. His work with Consuweld has improved access to medical oxygen in underserved areas, with initiatives rolled out in countries such as Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, the DRC, and Zambia. These projects have involved collaboration with both global health organisations and national governments.

He has also contributed as a non-executive director and advisor to Business Science Corporation, a data science and analytics firm, and continues to support innovation and entrepreneurship across multiple platforms.