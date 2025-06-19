MTN launches Youth Hustle Hub 2025 with R1m prize pool
Thirty young entrepreneurs will be selected to participate. Of these, 29 will each receive R30,000 in funding. One overall winner will receive R100,000 to grow their business. The remaining R30,000 from the total prize pool will be allocated as spot prizes.
To enter, participants must upload a 60-second video pitching their business idea on social media, tagging @MTNza and using the hashtags #MTNPulse and #MTNYouthHustleHub2025.
Incubator programme
The top 30 entrepreneurs will be hosted in Johannesburg for a week-long incubation programme, which includes:
- Mentorship from business experts
- Business analysis sessions
- Pitch training
- A final pitch event to select the overall winner
According to MTN, the programme will also offer broader value beyond the finalists. Public-facing resources such as entrepreneurial podcasts and webinars will be made available online to help young South Africans sharpen their business skills.
Building on 2024 outcomes
The campaign follows the success of the 2024 edition, where winners used their prize money to expand their businesses. MTN says the new campaign aligns with its broader brand positioning and aims to foster a spirit of initiative among youth.
“We’ve seen the impact last year’s programme had on young business owners like Thokozani Sibeko, who used his winnings to expand his bakery. Hustle Hub is not just a competition — it's about enabling long-term growth,” said Seun Soladoye, GM for Consumer Prepaid at MTN SA.
The 2025 programme also draws on creative input from past winners and young content creators, as part of a wider effort to reinvest in youth-led innovation.
