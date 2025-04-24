ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareTopco MediaJuta and CompanyIgnition GroupBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

MTN taps motorbike delivery to speed Up 5G rollout

MTN South Africa has launched a rapid SIM card and home connectivity delivery pilot, offering customers in parts of Johannesburg a Shesh@5G package within just two hours of ordering.
2 Jun 2025
2 Jun 2025
MTN CEO Charles Molapisi | image supplied
MTN CEO Charles Molapisi | image supplied

The new Shesh@5G Motor Bike SIM Delivery Service forms part of the mobile network’s push to offer “a modern connected life” by combining fast 5G home internet access with instant service.

Customers place orders online, and within hours, a delivery rider arrives with their SIM card or connectivity package. They can then self-RICA via the MTN app and connect immediately.

“No more waiting 24 to 48 hours for delivery. No more standing in queues,” said Tania Ladopoulou, general manager for Online and Telesales at MTN South Africa. “We are putting our customers first by delivering convenience, speed, and connection right to their doorstep.”

The pilot follows MTN’s recent announcement that over 1.2 million customers will receive 4G smartphones for R99 as part of its Smartphone For All initiative.

Ladopoulou said the Shesh@5G delivery model is part of MTN’s broader strategy to deepen digital inclusion. “This is not just about faster service, it’s about inclusion. We believe that everyone deserves a modern connected life, and they shouldn’t have to wait for it.”

The service currently operates in select Johannesburg suburbs and is expected to roll out nationally if successful.

Read more: SIM, MTN, MTN South Africa, 5G
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
OptionsNext

BizTrendsTV

RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz