Temu highlighted at Google I/O 2025

Temu was featured at the recent Google I/O 2025 as an early adopter of Google’s new Web UI primitives — a set of web UI APIs designed to improve interactivity, performance, and responsiveness in web applications.

The e-commerce platform was presented at the conference as a case study for implementing these technologies to deliver a more dynamic and engaging digital shopping experience.

Google I/O is Google’s premier annual developer conference, where the company unveils its latest products, showcases innovations across its portfolio, and shares its vision for the future of technology.

This year the conference’s focus includes new Web UI primitives designed to simplify the development of common yet complex components, such as Carousels, Tooltips, and Drop-down menus, to create more seamless and responsive user experiences.

“Temu, the e-commerce company, has been setting the bar when it comes to applying these new primitives to their full potential,” said Paul Kinlan, lead of Chrome developer relations at Google I/O 2025.

“The web is becoming more stylish and responsive every single day.”

Since integrating the MPA View Transitions API, Temu has seen a 10% increase in user session duration and a 15% rise in page views, according to Kinlan’s presentation.

The platform has also been piloting several new APIs, including Carousels, Popover, Anchor Positioning, and Customizable Select, which have improved page performance and reduced CPU load by 10–15%, helping to lower device battery consumption and interactivity latencies.

Google also highlighted its collaboration with Temu to enable next-generation capabilities for select features.

Temu has been actively adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance customers' digital shopping experiences. It was one of the first developers to optimise its app for the Google Pixel Fold and integrate Android’s “dialog full-screen dim” feature, earning recognition from Google.

Temu is listed as an Editors’ Choice on the Google Play Store.

A recent News24 survey revealed that Temu, just one year after its launch, had rapidly expanded its footprint and local relevance in South Africa, with one in three respondents having used the platform and nearly 40% making monthly purchases.

This impressive adoption is largely due to Temu's direct-from-factory model, which bypasses middleman markups, enabling 46% of South African users to save more than half of their shopping budget.