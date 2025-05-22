Retail E-commerce
    Retail E-commerce

    Temu signs MoU to combat online counterfeiting

    E-commerce marketplace Temu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to deepen collaboration on intellectual property protection and expand efforts to combat online counterfeiting.
    22 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The MoU was signed during the recent IACC’s 2025 Annual Conference in San Diego, US.

    As part of the collaboration, Temu has joined the IACC’s newly launched Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC) as an inaugural member.

    The MAC is a cross-industry forum that includes leading online marketplaces, payment providers, and global brands, aimed at setting a new standard for cooperation in the fight against counterfeit goods.

    “We’re pleased to welcome Temu as an inaugural member of the Marketplace Advisory Council and as a key partner in our shared fight against counterfeiting,” said Bob Barchiesi, president, International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition.

    “This MoU reflects a meaningful step forward in our collaboration, grounded in transparency, accountability, and a joint commitment to consumer protection. The IACC created the MAC to bring stakeholders together in a way that drives real, sustained impact—and Temu’s participation helps strengthen that vision.”

    The MAC offers a collaborative platform where e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and brand owners can work together, share insights, and forge stronger partnerships to address one of the digital economy’s most persistent challenges: the proliferation of counterfeit goods online.

    “Joining this coalition underscores Temu’s commitment to building a trustworthy online marketplace,” said a Temu spokesperson.

    “We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to create a powerful, collective force against the sale of illegal goods online.”

    Since launching in 2022, Temu has invested heavily in intellectual property enforcement.

    Measures include:

    • Comprehensive seller vetting and compliance training
    • Round-the-clock algorithmic monitoring supported by manual review
    • A dedicated IP protection portal and brand registry for streamlined takedown submissions
    • An internal enforcement team handling claims with high speed and accuracy

    In addition to Temu, other members of the IACC MAC include e-commerce platforms Amazon, and eBay; payments providers Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa; as well as global brands such as Apple, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Disney, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, and Nike.

