MTN SA rolls out biometric digital ID system across all stores

MTN South Africa has deployed a biometric digital identification system across all its stores nationwide, following a six-month pilot covering 20% of its outlets. The system uses real-time fingerprint and facial recognition to speed up customer onboarding and reduce identity fraud.

Cornelia van Heerden | image supplied

MTN claims to be the first mobile operator in South Africa to implement this biometric digital ID technology at scale. The rollout aims to simplify contract applications and enhance security in a sector where SIM swap and identity fraud remain significant challenges.

Cornelia van Heerden, executive for customer operations at MTN South Africa, said the system was designed to streamline customer journeys without compromising convenience.

“Our objective was simple. We wanted a customer-first solution that streamlines processes while addressing the growing challenge of fraud in the telecoms space,” she said.

The biometric system was developed in partnership with Vigilate AI, a global biometric technology provider. Vigilate AI’s CEO Daniel Hartwright said the collaboration combined MTN’s customer reach with advanced biometric infrastructure to improve onboarding accuracy and security.

The deployment replaces manual verification with instant biometric validation, enabling near-instant contract approval and service activation. Feedback from the pilot stores highlighted faster sign-ups, fewer errors, and improved convenience for customers.

MTN’s biometric digital ID rollout is part of its Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on digital solutions to support secure and efficient customer services.