DFA revamps Gauteng fibre network in R800m upgrade push

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has started installing new services and migrating existing customers onto its upgraded national fibre network as part of a multi-phase project that began in 2023.

Dewald Booysen, COO at Maziv, DFA’s parent company | image supplied

The project, costing over R800m so far, aims to address growing demand for faster and more reliable fibre connectivity driven by rapid technology adoption in South Africa.

The first phase targets Gauteng, where network incidents between 2022 and 2023 highlighted vulnerabilities due to high infrastructure density. Since August 2023, DFA has deployed Dry Underground Distribution Cabinets (DUDCs) to support increased fibre volumes, enhance service delivery speed, and improve network resilience.

Upgrades include a redesign of network architecture focused on separating access and core fibre layers to better handle both high-volume broadband services and stable point-to-point dark fibre links used for long-term installations such as mobile towers and data centre connections. A new fibre management system has also been introduced to improve asset tracking and maintenance.

DFA has implemented digital automation and enhanced incident management systems to reduce fault rates and improve response times, supported by a consolidation of partners and contractors for better operational oversight.

The rollout is planned in three phases: phase one is currently underway in Gauteng with service migrations continuing over the next one to two years; phase two will extend upgrades to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal; and phase three will cover the remaining national network over two to three years.

These infrastructure improvements are intended to prepare DFA’s network for evolving customer demands and increasing data traffic across South Africa.

Dewald Booysen, chief operations officer at DFA’s parent company Maziv, said: “This ongoing investment represents a fundamental redesign of our network architecture that will enable vastly improved connectivity in an increasingly complex digital world.”

The upgrade includes the deployment of Dry Underground Distribution Cabinets to support higher fibre volumes and improve resilience. Booysen explained the need for innovation: “The pace of change in how businesses use technology required not only more capacity and speed to market but a rethink of the network architecture itself.”