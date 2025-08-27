South Africa
DFA, Ciena trial 1.6Tbps fibre transmission in Gauteng

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and global networking firm Ciena announced that they have tested a transmission speed of 1.6 terabits per second (Tbps) over a single wavelength on DFA’s core fibre network in Gauteng.
27 Aug 2025
Source: Pexels

According to the companies, the trial was conducted over a 40km stretch between Isando and Midrand and achieved more than four times the capacity of previous tests, which they said had demonstrated 400Gbps on the same route.

DFA said the trial makes use of Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme optics and WaveRouter platform. The company added that the result shows its upgraded infrastructure can support next-generation connectivity demands.

“This greatly enhances the capability of DFA’s existing network and gives us the confidence that we can meet the growing digital demands of our customers,” said Andreas Uys, Chief Technology Officer at MAZIV, DFA’s parent company.

Ciena said its Navigator Network Control Suite allows DFA to manage traffic more efficiently across its upgraded network.

The companies stated that the test follows the first phase of DFA’s R800m network upgrade, which included deploying new underground distribution cabinets in high-density areas.

Let's do Biz