    Simba’s Together Tastes Better campaign pays homage to the rich flavour of human connection

    Simba, the beloved South African potato chips brand, has partnered with its integrated creative agency M+C Saatchi Abel to inspire South Africans to intentionally find time for moments of togetherness that matter. Simba’s Together Tastes Better campaign celebrates the beauty of togetherness.
    Issued by M&C Saatchi Abel
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Simba&#x2019;s Together Tastes Better campaign pays homage to the rich flavour of human connection

    “Our always-on lives, with screens soaking up our attention, demands more time from us than ever before,” says Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo, who own the Simba brand. “As a result, the time we spend consciously connecting with others, which is an essential part of being human, is often the first thing that we compromise on.

    “With The Together Tastes Better campaign, we set out to re-energise the brand by being progressive and relevant to South Africans through creating and inspiring deeper, more meaningful, and memorable everyday connections. Our intention is to reinforce that Simba is not only about rich flavour in our products, but also a catalyst of social connection.”

    “The campaign is designed to deepen brand love within the existing customer base, as well as a younger cohort,” says Verona Meyer, executive creative director at M+C Saatchi Abel which is part of The Up&UP Group, Africa’s largest independently owned group of creative companies.

    “This was a uniquely collaborative journey between client and agency that involved various workshops with insights, consumer groups, brand teams and key leadership stakeholders to land on a sound, impactful creative idea,” says Meyer. “We started with a universal insight: people, everywhere, are busy. Life flies by and moments of true connection are becoming increasingly rare.

    "Yet, it is precisely in those small, intentional moments that our most meaningful memories are made. We wanted to inspire a moment of pause in people’s busy routines to enjoy rich connections. This is how Together Tastes Better was born – a simple, powerful expression of the idea that shared moments, when truly savoured, are more meaningful than ever. The agency’s production partner, Darling, won Best in Craft in the month of May 2025 for https://ididthat.co/ for our Equity TVC.”

    Simba&#x2019;s Together Tastes Better campaign pays homage to the rich flavour of human connection

    The Up&Up Group’s chief creative officer Neo Mashigo says that creativity elevates just about anything. “Elevating brand love, inspiring pause for thought, requires landing on a precise, resonant execution. The campaign acknowledges this, and grounds it in a uniquely South African spirit where community, togetherness and shared moments have always played a powerful role in our national story.”

    The campaign’s soft launch was at the end of February, and it officially kicked off on 1 June 2025, as a 360-campaign running across TV, radio, digital, social, influencer and OOH.

    Watch the ads on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cst7pZQPuZI | https://youtu.be/e4HAEmaZvY8 | https://youtu.be/ZwGUUY1IbMc

    Simba&#x2019;s Together Tastes Better campaign pays homage to the rich flavour of human connection

    Campaign credits

    Agency:
    Executive creative director: Verona Meyer
    Creative director: Monde Siphamla
    Digital copywriter: Lwazi Nene
    Strategist: Kgomotso Tladi
    Content strategist: Oleboheng Ruele
    Community manager: Sakhe Pemba
    Managing partner, delivery and account management: Bronwen McConnachie

    Client:
    Chief marketing officer (CMO): Vilosha Soni
    Director marketing: Ather Baghpatee
    Marketing lead: Tongase Dhlakama
    Senior brand manager: Sibongile Mndebele

    Production House: Darling

    PepsiCo, M&C Saatchi Abel, Vilosha Soni, Verona Meyer
    M&C Saatchi Abel
    It is at the heart of everything we do. From creative thinking to creative work. From how we are structured to the systems we use. Brutal Simplicity runs through the culture of every single one of our offices, all around the world.
