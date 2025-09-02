Subscribe & Follow
#BehindtheCampaign: Simba’s Together Tastes Better
“Our always-on lives, with screens soaking up our attention, demand more time from us than ever before.
“As a result, the time we spend consciously connecting with others, which is an essential part of being human, is often the first thing that we compromise on,” says Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo, who owns the South African potato chips brand.
A catalyst of social connection
Soni adds that this campaign re-energises the brand.
“It is progressive and relevant to South Africans as it creates and inspires deeper, more meaningful, and memorable everyday connections.
“Our intention is to reinforce that Simba is not only about rich flavour in our products, but also a catalyst for social connection.”
A simple powerful expression
Verona Meyer, executive creative director at M+C Saatchi Abel, which is part of The Up&UP Group, and Simba’s integrated creative agency, says the campaign is designed to deepen brand love within the existing customer base, as well as a younger cohort.
Meyer explains that it was also a uniquely collaborative journey between the client and agency, involving various workshops with insights from consumer groups, brand teams, and key leadership stakeholders to land on a sound and impactful creative idea.
“We started with a universal insight: people, everywhere, are busy. Life flies by, and moments of true connection are becoming increasingly rare.
“Yet, it is precisely in those small, intentional moments that our most meaningful memories are made.”
“We wanted to inspire a moment of pause in people’s busy routines to enjoy rich connections.”
This is how Together Tastes Better was born, adds Meyer.
“A simple, powerful expression of the idea that shared moments, when truly savoured, are more meaningful than ever."
A uniquely South African spirit
The Up&Up Group’s chief creative officer Neo Mashigo says that creativity elevates just about anything.
“Elevating brand love, inspiring pause for thought, requires landing on a precise, resonant execution.
“The campaign acknowledges this, and grounds it in a uniquely South African spirit where community, togetherness and shared moments have always played a powerful role in our national story.”
The campaign’s soft launch was at the end of February, and it officially kicked off on 1 June 2025, as a 360-campaign running across TV, radio, digital, social, influencer and OOH.
The agency’s production partner, Darling, won Best in Craft in May 2025 for its equity TVC.
Credits
Agency
Executive creative director: Verona Meyer
Creative director: Monde Siphamla
Digital copywriter: Lwazi Nene
Strategist: Kgomotso Tladi
Content strategist: Oleboheng Ruele
Community manager: Sakhe Pemba
Managing partner, delivery and account management: Bronwen McConnachie
Production house
Production house: Darling
Client
Chief marketing officer (CMO): Vilosha Soni
Director marketing: Ather Baghpatee
Marketing lead: Tongase Dhlakama
Senior brand manager: Sibongile Mndebele