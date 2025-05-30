BehindtheCampaign: Standard Bank's "These are a few of my favourite things"

M&C Saatchi Abel’s latest campaign for client Standard Bank reflects the bank’s target customers’ evolving perspective on wealth as multifaceted, encompassing the physical, mental, social, time and of course, financial.

M&C Saatchi Abel Head of Strategy, Makosha Maja-Rasethab explains that in a category that still largely defines wealth as something exclusively material—a nice car, a big house and other fancy belongings—banks have an opportunity to resonate more deeply with their target customers if they evolve their advertising to reflect their audiences’ evolving perspective on wealth.

M&C Saatchi Abel, part of Africa’s independent, locally owned group of creative companies, The Up&Up Group, worked alongside Standard Bank Private and released the positioning campaign in May.

The campaign comprises a 45-second television commercial, three 20-second customer value proposition-led TV commercials, three digital videos, a digital and social media campaign, out-of-home and digital out-of-home elements, and radio advertising.

“It was an emotive execution that resonates deeply because it’s rooted in audience insights and purpose.

“We knew that we needed to be sharp with the campaign to position Standard Bank as the most desired Private Bank in Africa, building affinity with a youthful, affluent audience,” says Maja-Rasethaba.

The idea of wealth expanded

“We boldly shifted our perspective on wealth for our new campaign. Our audience has evolved, and for many, the idea of wealth has expanded.

“Financial wealth is naturally important and in a lot of ways fundamental—it is a trigger to unlock the other types of wealth. So, the campaign tells the story of the types of experiences that a wealthy life enables and expresses it as ‘living wealthy’,” explains Maja-Rasethaba.

A human story

M&C Saatchi Abel Executive creative director, Verona Meyer, says the agency wanted to tell a human story, one that is relatable and emotive.

“It needed to be authentic. The advertisement zooms in on people’s most intimate moments as they celebrate the many benefits and joys of a wealthy life.

“We used the classic earworm, ‘Favourite Things’, to subtly express that a wealthy life is one that’s filled with all your favourite things and having the time to experience that life with the people that mean the most to you.”

Authentic and deliberate

Susan Steward, executive head of marketing for Standard Bank Personal and Private Banking says the campaign’s positioning is supported by the bank’s product and service offering and calls the campaign “authentic and deliberate”.

“The campaign, which speaks to helping clients grow wealthier every day in every way, is supported by our extensive network of bankers and advisers providing expert guidance, as well as by our diverse range of solutions and services.

“Standard Bank Private’s suite of products and services are designed to help our clients maximise their financial potential, and our lifestyle rewards are crafted to enhance their experiences.

“The campaign is authentic and deliberate.”

Keno Smith, head of brand and marketing at Standard Bank Private concurs - the bank focuses on its clients’ wealth journeys and aspirations.

“At Standard Bank Private our focus is on growing our clients' wealth. They have big dreams, ambitions, and goals, and we're here to accelerate their growth.

“We’re passionate about supporting our clients' financial journeys and understand that success is about more than just financial, it’s about who they want to become, what they want to achieve, and where they want to take their ambitions.”

Agency client relationship

Meyer explains that cementing Standard Bank’s position as the undisputed leader in the category, and to increase its client base, requires a strong, trust-based relationship between the bank and the agency.

“Our relationship is underpinned by a deep sense of trust, shared ambition and mutual respect. This underpins every brief.

We’re not just executing campaigns—we’re building together, challenging each other, and staying closely aligned on the ‘why’ behind the work.

That level of openness creates space for bold ideas, sharp execution, and ultimately, work that resonates deeply because it’s rooted in real insight and purpose,” she says.

Campaign credits

Managing director: Masego Motsogi

Strategy: Makosha Maja Rasethaba & Tina Mgobozi

Executive creative director: Verona Meyer

Digital executive creative director: Rory MacRobert

Art director: Greer van Eyssen

Digital art director: Shraddha Bhoojrajh

Copywriter: Sonya Oelschig

Digital copywriter: Tiisetso Nhlapo

Producer: Aileen Kennaugh

Business unit director: Adi Pollock

Group account director: Lindiwe Ncube

Production house: Giant Films

Director: Karien Cherry