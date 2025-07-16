Marketing & Media Marketing
    Machine wins 8 finalist spots across diverse categories at the 2025 Bookmark Awards

    Machine, a creative solutions agency, has earned eight finalist spots at the 2025 IAB Bookmark Awards, demonstrating the breadth and depth of its creative and strategic capabilities.
    Issued by Machine_
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Machine wins 8 finalist spots across diverse categories at the 2025 Bookmark Awards

    With work shortlisted across a wide range of categories, from influencer marketing and internal platforms to digital activations and craft, Machine is showing up strong, and showing up everywhere. The recognition spans four major clients: Coty, PepsiCo, Sanlam, and Spotify Africa – proof of the agency’s borderless approach to creativity.

    The IAB Bookmark Awards recognises excellence in digital media, marketing, and technology. With a strong focus on measurable results, innovation, and performance, the awards honour the agencies and brands setting new benchmarks for digital effectiveness in South Africa.

    “Being recognised at the Bookmark Awards across multiple categories and clients is a true reflection of the strength of our client partnerships and the power of collaboration within our talented team,” says Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine. “We’re incredibly proud of the work – and even prouder of the people behind it.”

    Finalists work includes:

    Coty – Rimmel Beauty in Real Time

    • Digital Installations & Activations category
    • Channel Innovations category
    • Craft – Strategy category

    PepsiCo – Sasko The Taste of Freedom

    • Influencer Marketing category

    Sanlam – Sanlam Connect:

    • Internal Business Platform category
    • Customer Publishing (Niche Appeal) category

    Sanlam Internal – Group DigiMag (Client Whisperer Edition)

    • Email Newsletters & Marketing category

    Spotify Africa: Gaming (Nigeria)

    • Social Communities category

    Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director, adds: “At Machine, we always push to create work that earns attention and delivers impact. Seeing that work recognised by our industry peers – across multiple disciplines – reaffirms our belief in borderless ideas, well executed.”

    As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, Machine stands tall among the country’s top agencies – not just as a finalist, but as a force driving what’s next in digital marketing.

    More about Machine_

    Want to find out more about Machine’s award-winning work? Then click here to see what else Machine has been up to. Want to get in touch? You can find Machine’s contact details here. And send an email to: az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh. Also keep up-to-date with all of Machine’s news by following on LinkedIn.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
