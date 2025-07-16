More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- CRM / Direct Marketing Specialist Remote Location
- Sales and Marketing Kempton Park
- Digital Customer Success Lead - Remote Johannesburg
- Junior Account Executive Durban
- Marketing Specialist Cape Town
- New Business Developer / Marketing Cape Town
- Category Manager Cape Town
- Trade Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- SEO / Digital Marketing Specialist Cape Town
- Multimedia Designer Cape Town
Machine wins 8 finalist spots across diverse categories at the 2025 Bookmark Awards
With work shortlisted across a wide range of categories, from influencer marketing and internal platforms to digital activations and craft, Machine is showing up strong, and showing up everywhere. The recognition spans four major clients: Coty, PepsiCo, Sanlam, and Spotify Africa – proof of the agency’s borderless approach to creativity.
The IAB Bookmark Awards recognises excellence in digital media, marketing, and technology. With a strong focus on measurable results, innovation, and performance, the awards honour the agencies and brands setting new benchmarks for digital effectiveness in South Africa.
“Being recognised at the Bookmark Awards across multiple categories and clients is a true reflection of the strength of our client partnerships and the power of collaboration within our talented team,” says Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine. “We’re incredibly proud of the work – and even prouder of the people behind it.”
Finalists work includes:
Coty – Rimmel Beauty in Real Time
- Digital Installations & Activations category
- Channel Innovations category
- Craft – Strategy category
PepsiCo – Sasko The Taste of Freedom
- Influencer Marketing category
Sanlam – Sanlam Connect:
- Internal Business Platform category
- Customer Publishing (Niche Appeal) category
Sanlam Internal – Group DigiMag (Client Whisperer Edition)
- Email Newsletters & Marketing category
Spotify Africa: Gaming (Nigeria)
- Social Communities category
Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director, adds: “At Machine, we always push to create work that earns attention and delivers impact. Seeing that work recognised by our industry peers – across multiple disciplines – reaffirms our belief in borderless ideas, well executed.”
As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, Machine stands tall among the country’s top agencies – not just as a finalist, but as a force driving what’s next in digital marketing.
More about Machine_
Want to find out more about Machine’s award-winning work? Then click here to see what else Machine has been up to. Want to get in touch? You can find Machine’s contact details here. And send an email to: az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh. Also keep up-to-date with all of Machine’s news by following on LinkedIn.
- Machine wins 8 finalist spots across diverse categories at the 2025 Bookmark Awards16 Jul 10:59
- Machine wins Best Internal Email at the 2025 You Mailed It Awards – for the second year running10 Jul 11:50
- Machine’s Sarah Browning-de Villiers appointed to IFICA’s Advisory Board10 Feb 08:01
- Machine kicks off 2025 with a string of international industry wins and nominations15 Jan 09:17
- Machine leverages content marketing to help PepsiCo build a thriving community of bakers17 Dec 14:15
Related
Record entries drive expansion of 2025 Effie Awards South Africa jury 21 hours Sanlam: How Gen Z holds the key to South Africa's credit recovery 11 Jul 2025 South Africa’s business elite: This is your moment to shine 10 Jul 2025 Machine wins Best Internal Email at the 2025 You Mailed It Awards – for the second year running 10 Jul 2025 All the 2025 Bookmark Awards finalists 9 Jul 2025 Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech 4 Jul 2025