Machine kicks off 2025 with a string of international industry wins and nominations

Machine claimed two bronze Clio Music Awards for Spotify’s Reflections, recognising the exceptional use of music in film/video advertising, both in terms of score and arrangement. The Clio Awards, renowned for celebrating groundbreaking work worldwide, mark a significant international achievement for the agency.

Adding to this global momentum, Machine earned multiple shortlist nominations at the prestigious Andy’s Regional Awards, a platform that honours creative excellence on a worldwide scale. Machine contributed seven of the 10 South Africa shortlists. The agency’s standout campaigns across various client include:

Coty Rimmel – Beauty in Real Time



PepsiCo Sasko – Breaking Bread with YOUth



PepsiCo Sasko – The Taste of Freedom



Private Property – Find A New Space



Spotify Africa – Moments



Spotify Africa – Reflections



Visa – Six

“We are incredibly proud of these achievements,” says Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine. “It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our talented team. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity in the years to come.”

More about Machine

Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Our creativity is unrestricted by four borders and character limits. Because we believe ideas should live beyond mediums and in consumers’ minds. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.



