Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Junior Copywriter Sandton
- Advertising Sales Executive - Travel News Johannesburg
- UI/UX Designer Durban
- Creative Director Johannesburg
- Social Media Specialist Johannesburg
- Advertising Specialist - Get It Magazine Durban Durban
- Advertising Sales Executive Sandton
- Art Director Sandton
- Senior Working Art Director / Designer Johannesburg
- Senior Account Manager Cape Town, Johannesburg
Machine kicks off 2025 with a string of international industry wins and nominations
Machine claimed two bronze Clio Music Awards for Spotify’s Reflections, recognising the exceptional use of music in film/video advertising, both in terms of score and arrangement. The Clio Awards, renowned for celebrating groundbreaking work worldwide, mark a significant international achievement for the agency.
Adding to this global momentum, Machine earned multiple shortlist nominations at the prestigious Andy’s Regional Awards, a platform that honours creative excellence on a worldwide scale. Machine contributed seven of the 10 South Africa shortlists. The agency’s standout campaigns across various client include:
- Coty Rimmel – Beauty in Real Time
- PepsiCo Sasko – Breaking Bread with YOUth
- PepsiCo Sasko – The Taste of Freedom
- Private Property – Find A New Space
- Spotify Africa – Moments
- Spotify Africa – Reflections
- Visa – Six
“We are incredibly proud of these achievements,” says Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine. “It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our talented team. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity in the years to come.”
More about Machine
Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Our creativity is unrestricted by four borders and character limits. Because we believe ideas should live beyond mediums and in consumers’ minds. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.
Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.
- Machine kicks off 2025 with a string of international industry wins and nominations15 Jan 09:17
- Machine leverages content marketing to help PepsiCo build a thriving community of bakers17 Dec 14:15
- Machine shines at 2024 Pendoring Awards26 Nov 10:20
- Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards22 Nov 13:56
- Machine clinches gold at 2024 DMASA Assegai Awards20 Nov 10:59