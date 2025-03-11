IAB South Africa 2025 Bookmark Awards names nine jury chairs

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa's (IAB SA) 17th annual Bookmark Awards has appointed nine jury chairs and a full panel of judges.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa's (IAB SA) 17th annual Bookmark Awards has appointed nine jury chairs and a full panel of judges alongside Elizabeth Mokwena, the jury president (Image supplied)

The nine industry professionals appointed as jury chairs are:

Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris



Deshnie Govender, global marketing manager at TikTok



Insaaf Khan, chief growth officer, VML South Africa



Jerusha Raath, publisher, News24



Jeanette Grove, director: digital, content & creative, Instinctiff Partners Africa



Senzo Xulu, head of digital, The Odd Number



Alex Goldberg, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa



Paula Hulley, managing director, Digitas Liquorice



Jabulani Sigege group executive creative director, Machine_

The jury chairs will represent diverse areas of panels and expertise, ensuring that every entry is evaluated with the highest standards of creativity, effectiveness, and technical execution.

The 2025 panels include:

Marketers Panel.



Marketing Craft.



Performance Marketing.



Publishers.



Social, Community & Influencer Marketing.



Youth Action.



Builders.



Innovative Engineers.



Special Honours.

With their expertise and sharp eye for innovation, the jury will lead the charge in recognising the most innovative work in the industry.

Jury president

With 14 years of experience in the FMCG industry, Elizabeth Mokwena brings deep expertise and strategic vision to her role as jury president.

As the home care executive marketing director for Unilever Africa, she has played a key role in adapting global brands for the African market while also bringing African brands to the world.

Passionate about brand-building, she is committed to shaping the future and mentoring the next generation of African leaders.

"Digital innovation holds the power to transform industries and elevate brands to new heights.

“As we move into 2025, I am excited to witness how creativity continues to shape the digital landscape and drive measurable impact.

“The Bookmark Awards present a unique opportunity to celebrate those who are pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and building the future of marketing.

“I’m truly honoured to be a part of this journey and to recognize the brilliance that is defining tomorrow’s digital world,” says Mokwena.

The gold standard for digital excellence

“Under Mokwena's leadership and with the support of the esteemed jury, the 2025 awards are poised to highlight groundbreaking work that drives digital change,” says IAB executive director Chris Borain.

“The Bookmark Awards have an extraordinary history, and they’ve quickly become the gold standard for digital excellence.“Each year, the awards attract industry giants and the top creative minds in digital marketing.

“Thanks to our prestigious partners, they have evolved into the premier event to recognise groundbreaking work in the digital world. “2025 promises to be even more extraordinary, as we continue to honour and celebrate the best and brightest in digital marketing.”

Key Dates for the 2025 Bookmark Awards

Standard Entry Deadline: 31 March 2025

Late Entry Period: April 1 – 16 April2025

The IAB is also in the process of selecting Learner Jurors, who will be announced in the next two weeks, underscoring the Bookmarks Awards and IAB’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of digital talent.

With refreshed categories and sharper criteria, the 2025 Bookmark Awards are set to celebrate the trailblazers shaping the future of digital. Explore the full list of here.

The Awards are set to take place in August 2025.

For more information about the Bookmark Awards and entry submissions, please visit The Bookmark Awards.