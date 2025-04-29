Vunani Coronation Training Academy celebrates 21 years of developing industry leaders

Altogether, the alumni are responsible for more than R350bn in assets under management (AUM).

“It is incredibly heartening to witness what happens when committed partners collaborate to achieve meaningful and inclusive transformation of South Africa’s financial services industry,” said Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation Fund Managers, which has provided financial backing to the Vunani Academy since 2007.

Arnold Werbeloff, who has been running the academy since its inception, said: “It’s very rewarding to see the graduates applying what they have learned across many esteemed positions in the investment industry and beyond.”

The academy’s unique role in the industry

The Vunani Coronation Training Academy was established to address the shortage of skilled equity analysts in South Africa. Its focus is to create opportunities for young, talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to build successful and impactful careers in the financial services industry.

Michael Makate, CEO of Vunani Securities, said it was a proud achievement to see so many of the graduates ascend to leadership positions. “For us transformation is a journey without a destination.”

He added that the academy has helped to develop top local talent that does South Africa proud on the world stage. Makate will host a gala dinner at the Inanda Club in Sandton on 10 April to honour staff and graduates.

Over the years, Vunani Corporate Finance and Vunani Securities also employed several graduates from the academy.

Academy milestones

“Reaching the 21-year mark is a proud moment for all of us involved in the academy,” said Werbeloff. “What stands out most is the calibre of our students. We’ve trained 36 individuals to date, as well as four currently enrolled, and it’s been a privilege to watch so many of our graduates thrive in senior roles both locally and internationally.”

Vunani alumni have gone on to build careers as sell-side and buy-side analysts, portfolio managers, economists, corporate finance specialists, management consultants and investor relations managers. One has become an internationally renowned executive coach.

History of Coronation’s involvement in the Vunani Academy

Coronation launched its Business Support Programme in 2006 to provide select stockbroking firms with financial and operational support, as well as business advice to help them grow and succeed. Vunani Securities was one of the initial partner firms in the programme. In 2007, the partnership evolved further with the establishment of the Vunani Coronation Training Academy.

Pillay explained the purpose behind the partnership: “Long-term commitment and passion have always been central to who we are as a business. When we opened our doors at the dawn of democracy, we demonstrated our belief in the immense potential of South Africa. We also recognised that SA Inc. had a pivotal role in ensuring the transition to a just and equitable society. Since the beginning, we have remained hands-on in all our initiatives, as is the case with the Academy.”



