It's time to join the Ladles of Love Sarmiethon Challenge

Now in its fifth year, the Sarmiethon will once again unite volunteers and donors around the goal of distributing a whopping 75,000 sandwiches to those in need. The campaign is backed by Coronation Fund Managers, as well as Anchor Yeast, Blue Ribbon and Rhodes Quality, but the organisers are looking for more corporates to enter teams, either at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront or AtEds in Houghton, Johannesburg.

More about the Sarmiethon 2024 cause

“For every team entry, apart from the ‘feel-good’ sandwich making experience, the donation will enable our Ladles of Love Nourish Our Children programme to provide food for two healthy meals a day to 2,500 small children at pre-schools in impoverished communities,” says Sarmiethon organiser Alison McCutcheon.

“This year’s Sarmiethon campaign focuses on the connection between nutrition and learning, with donations of sandwiches and nutrient-rich food going to 62 pre-schools in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape. So, it’s really important that other corporates join us in volunteering and donating to the campaign, so that we can reach more children who need good nutrition to reach their full learning potential,” says Coronation Group head of marketing, Wisahl Ganief.

How to enter Sarmiethon 2024

Team booking options include one team of 10 for a four-hour slot, or two teams of 10 for a two-hour slot. It costs R25,000 per team entry and 18A Tax certificates can be issued for participation. The team package includes all ingredients, hospitality, and branding.

Teams can enter via ladlesoflove.org.za/sarmiethon or contact Alison McCutcheon via az.gro.evolfoseldal@nosilA or WhatsApp her on 082 554 9926.

This year there will be fun prizes issued for the best dressed team, the team with most ‘gees’, and the team who made the most sandwiches.

Make a year-round donation to up your impact

Anyone can keep donating to the ongoing Nourish the Children programme by making a once-off or monthly donation. A donation of R250 helps feed a little child two nutritious meals daily for a month.

Ladles of Love accepts all major credit and debit cards, monthly debit orders, Snapscan, Masterpass, Paypal, EFT and even Bitcoin. Donors are also able to set up debit orders via the Ladles of Love website: ladlesoflove.org.za/donate/#sponsorachild.

“The reality is that an estimated 30 million people or more, or just about half of people in South Africa, are food insecure. Join us, South Africa, and let’s see what we can do to help,” says Ganief.

“The Unicef Child Food Poverty report states that 1.5 million children under five years old In South Africa suffer undernutrition, and the long-term effects of this are devastating. Our nutrition programme at pre-schools is ensuring over 6,500 small children are receiving the healthy food they need to develop and grow as they should. We see the impact of daily nutrition and it is life-changing for these little ones,” says Danny Diliberto, founder and CEO of Ladles of Love.



