    Sparking imagination in the classroom

    Issued by Coronation
    17 Feb 2025
    17 Feb 2025
    Learners at Lotus River Primary School experienced an interactive and immersive storytelling session on 14 February 2025, led by award-winning actress Nikki Jackman in celebration of International Book Giving Day.
    Picture credit: Jurie Senekal
    Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

    Organised by Living Through Learning in collaboration with Coronation, the event reinforced the importance of early literacy. The school received a copy of MAfrika, along with access to audio storytelling resources, while each learner took home a heart-shaped token inscribed with "Love is the Way".

    “At Coronation, we believe literacy is a gateway to opportunity,” said Wisahl Ganief, group head of marketing at Coronation. “Through our partnership with Living Through Learning, we are committed to fostering a love for reading and equipping young learners with the tools they need to succeed.”

    Coronation
    As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
