Sparking imagination in the classroom
Learners at Lotus River Primary School experienced an interactive and immersive storytelling session on 14 February 2025, led by award-winning actress Nikki Jackman in celebration of International Book Giving Day.
Picture credit: Jurie Senekal
Organised by Living Through Learning in collaboration with Coronation, the event reinforced the importance of early literacy. The school received a copy of MAfrika, along with access to audio storytelling resources, while each learner took home a heart-shaped token inscribed with "Love is the Way".
“At Coronation, we believe literacy is a gateway to opportunity,” said Wisahl Ganief, group head of marketing at Coronation. “Through our partnership with Living Through Learning, we are committed to fostering a love for reading and equipping young learners with the tools they need to succeed.”
As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
