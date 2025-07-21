PR helps brands earn a place in culture
Coronation joins the fight against hunger this Mandela Day
This Mandela Day, as millions of South African households face hunger amidst tough economic conditions and a cold winter, volunteers from Coronation and other organisations joined FoodForward SA in Cape Town to help achieve their goal to distribute daily meals to over a million people.
Packing events took place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Nomfundo Kafesu (left), CSI programme manager for Coronation and Alexandra Watson (right), Coronation board chairperson, share a lighthearted moment alongside 60 volunteers from Coronation, who joined the efforts for at least 67 minutes to help relieve food insecurity in the country. According a 2024 UNICEF report, 23% of South African children experience severe food poverty, eating less than two of the recommended five food groups per day.
Picture credit: Candice Bekker
As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
