Trending
Jobs
- Customer Care Team Lead Cape Town
- Sales Representative Springs
- Key Account Manager - Motor Dealer Channel Gauteng
- Accountants George
- Business Analyst - Online Servicing George
- Sales, Service and Retentions Consultants George
- Senior Manager, Performance Marketing George
- Project Manager Western Cape
- Customer Relations Johannesburg
- Dotsure Business Development Representative Durban
Coronation and students discuss careers, growth, and leadership
To commemorate Youth Month this year, Coronation Fund Managers CEO Anton Pillay met with grade 10 and 11 learners from Christel House and hosted students from Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town, and the University of the Western Cape at Coronation’s offices in Cape Town.
Exploring what matters to the next generation
During these interactive sessions, Pillay encouraged engagement and let the students’ questions lead the conversation, sharing his thoughts on career choices, the investment industry, and his own path to leadership.
Together, they explored the world young people are entering, defined by constant change, fast-moving technology, and career paths that barely existed a decade ago. Pillay also reflected on the global forces that have influenced this reality, from the financial crisis to rising geopolitical uncertainty.
Students gained insight into working in the asset management industry, including the range of career paths available and the skills likely to come into sharper focus in the years ahead. They also explored how global headwinds are impacting decision-making, strategy, and long-term thinking.
The skills that count in a changing world
Technology and its impact on the industry was a key topic of conversation. While students were curious about how tools like AI are being used, the discussion highlighted the lasting value of uniquely human strengths like curiosity and problem-solving.
Pillay emphasised that as digital fluency becomes more important, the ability to examine issues from multiple angles, exercise sound judgement, and adapt to change remains just as essential.
“The future will not look like the past. While no one can say exactly what lies ahead, the ability to adapt and think critically will be more important than ever. We need to prepare ourselves differently. Even as you develop your digital skills, hold on to your ability to think independently, continue to build relationships and question assumptions,” he advised.
Self-efficacy and the power of mindset
They also engaged on the subject of self-efficacy: the belief in one’s ability to reach specific goals. More than just confidence, it’s about developing the mindset and habits that allow people to persevere through challenges and build momentum over time.
The message was clear: success is shaped not only by what you know, but by how you think, adapt, and show up in the world.
“Think of yourself as the CEO of your own life,” said Pillay. “Take ownership of your learning, your choices, and your relationships. Push yourself beyond your comfort zone because that is where real growth happens. You don’t need to have it all figured out, but you do need to be prepared. Set goals that stretch you and stay ready to recognise opportunity when it comes.”
- Coronation and students discuss careers, growth, and leadership25 Jun 16:13
- Parklands College takes top honours in the Coronation Top Investor Challenge10 Jun 14:36
- Vunani Coronation Training Academy celebrates 21 years of developing industry leaders29 Apr 15:05
- Bringing stories to life18 Feb 14:09
- Sparking imagination in the classroom17 Feb 14:42
Related
Vunani Coronation Training Academy celebrates 21 years of developing industry leaders 29 Apr 2025 It's time to join the Ladles of Love Sarmiethon Challenge 25 Oct 2024 International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration 10 Sep 2024 Agency is the key to a building life of purpose 1 Jul 2024 Coronation CEO addresses learners and students to celebrate Youth Day 14 Jun 2024 Coronation World Book Day 2024 26 Apr 2024