Coronation and students discuss careers, growth, and leadership

Youth Month is a time to reflect on the strength and determination of South Africa’s young people. It honours a generation who stood up for change and reminds us that today’s youth have the power to shape society for the better.

To commemorate Youth Month this year, Coronation Fund Managers CEO Anton Pillay met with grade 10 and 11 learners from Christel House and hosted students from Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town, and the University of the Western Cape at Coronation’s offices in Cape Town.

Exploring what matters to the next generation

During these interactive sessions, Pillay encouraged engagement and let the students’ questions lead the conversation, sharing his thoughts on career choices, the investment industry, and his own path to leadership.

Together, they explored the world young people are entering, defined by constant change, fast-moving technology, and career paths that barely existed a decade ago. Pillay also reflected on the global forces that have influenced this reality, from the financial crisis to rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Students gained insight into working in the asset management industry, including the range of career paths available and the skills likely to come into sharper focus in the years ahead. They also explored how global headwinds are impacting decision-making, strategy, and long-term thinking.

The skills that count in a changing world

Technology and its impact on the industry was a key topic of conversation. While students were curious about how tools like AI are being used, the discussion highlighted the lasting value of uniquely human strengths like curiosity and problem-solving.

Pillay emphasised that as digital fluency becomes more important, the ability to examine issues from multiple angles, exercise sound judgement, and adapt to change remains just as essential.

“The future will not look like the past. While no one can say exactly what lies ahead, the ability to adapt and think critically will be more important than ever. We need to prepare ourselves differently. Even as you develop your digital skills, hold on to your ability to think independently, continue to build relationships and question assumptions,” he advised.

Self-efficacy and the power of mindset

They also engaged on the subject of self-efficacy: the belief in one’s ability to reach specific goals. More than just confidence, it’s about developing the mindset and habits that allow people to persevere through challenges and build momentum over time.

The message was clear: success is shaped not only by what you know, but by how you think, adapt, and show up in the world.

“Think of yourself as the CEO of your own life,” said Pillay. “Take ownership of your learning, your choices, and your relationships. Push yourself beyond your comfort zone because that is where real growth happens. You don’t need to have it all figured out, but you do need to be prepared. Set goals that stretch you and stay ready to recognise opportunity when it comes.”



