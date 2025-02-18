Bringing stories to life

Subscribe & Follow
To celebrate International Book Giving Day, learners at Lotus River Primary School were treated to an engaging performance of MAfrika by award-winning actress Nikki Jackman on 14 February 2025. The event, hosted by Living Through Learning in partnership with Coronation, aimed to inspire a lifelong love for reading while promoting the power of storytelling.
Picture credit: Jurie Senekal
“Developing early literacy skills is crucial for a child’s future,” said Wisahl Ganief, group head of marketing at Coronation. “By making reading both engaging and accessible, we can help learners develop confidence, curiosity, and a strong foundation for lifelong learning.”
As part of the initiative, the school received a copy of the MAfrika book with access to audio resources, ensuring continued learning beyond the event.
As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
