Bringing stories to life

To celebrate International Book Giving Day, learners at Lotus River Primary School were treated to an engaging performance of MAfrika by award-winning actress Nikki Jackman on 14 February 2025. The event, hosted by Living Through Learning in partnership with Coronation, aimed to inspire a lifelong love for reading while promoting the power of storytelling.

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

“Developing early literacy skills is crucial for a child’s future,” said Wisahl Ganief, group head of marketing at Coronation. “By making reading both engaging and accessible, we can help learners develop confidence, curiosity, and a strong foundation for lifelong learning.”

As part of the initiative, the school received a copy of the MAfrika book with access to audio resources, ensuring continued learning beyond the event.



