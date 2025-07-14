Cape Town voted world’s best city in 2025 Telegraph Travel Awards

Cape Town has once again been named the Best City in the World by readers of The Telegraph, reaffirming its status as a global tourism favourite.

The announcement was made as part of the 2025 Telegraph Travel Awards, with more than 20,000 UK travellers casting their votes. Cape Town secured the top spot ahead of international destinations including Seville and Sydney.

It’s the seventh time the city has claimed the title and the second time this year it has been named the world’s best city, following Time Out’s ranking in January.

According to The Telegraph, Cape Town’s enduring popularity lies in its spectacular scenery, diverse attractions and photogenic appeal, from Table Mountain to Camps Bay’s beaches and the V&A Waterfront.

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, praised the achievement and the collective effort behind the city’s global success. "This kind of recognition doesn’t just happen.

"It’s the result of serious graft, smart thinking, and a whole lot of local passion. From our neighbourhood entrepreneurs to the people welcoming visitors with a smile, Cape Town’s tourism scene is powered by its people," says Vos.

"Behind the scenes, our focused destination marketing and management efforts, led in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, ensure that our city’s unique experiences are promoted to the world in a way that drives demand and delivers benefits for locals.

"Being named the best city in the world by The Telegraph readers is proof that our strategy is working, and we’re going to keep raising the bar, because the world is watching."

Cape Town Tourism’s chief marketing officer, Briony Brookes, adds that this back-to-back recognition is a source of local pride. "Being named the world’s best city again isn’t just about bragging rights… okay, maybe just a little," says Brookes.

"More than anything, it’s a celebration of what makes this place unforgettable: the people, the energy, the views, and the stories that connect us with visitors from around the world.

"Cape Town continues to outshine global destinations year after year, and locals have every reason to be proud of how the city mixes bold creativity, stunning nature, and a culture that’s full of heart."

Top destinations and operators recognised

Other destinations ranked in the Telegraph Travel Awards 2025 included Seville in second place and Sydney in third in the Best City category. New Zealand was named Best Country, reclaiming the title from South Africa, while Greece took top honours as Best European Country, ending Italy’s 25-year reign in the category.

Among travel operators, Emirates was voted Best Long-Haul Airline, Princess Cruises claimed Best Large-Ship Ocean Cruise Line, and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts was recognised as Best Hotel Group.

The result comes during a year of increased international recognition for South African destinations in global tourism rankings.