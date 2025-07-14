Sustainable hospitality expo launches to boost eco-tourism in Africa

The inaugural Sustainable Hospitality Expo will take place from 18–20 September 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, as part of the Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa. The new event aims to connect Africa’s growing hospitality sector with suppliers of sustainable products, services, and solutions in response to rising demand for environmentally responsible tourism.

The expo is designed to unite Africa's burgeoning hospitality sector with the principles of sustainability, creating a vital platform for businesses to adapt to the global shift towards eco-conscious tourism.

The initiative has already garnered significant support, with the Gauteng Tourism Authority backing the event and facilitating the participation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to exhibit, underscoring the regional commitment to fostering a greener, more resilient tourism industry.

"We are thrilled to support this groundbreaking initiative that aligns perfectly with our vision of positioning Gauteng as a leading sustainable tourism destination," says Nonnie Kubeka, executive director of the Gauteng Convention & Event Bureau from the Gauteng Tourism Authority.

"By integrating SMEs into the value chain, we're not only fostering innovation in our hospitality sector, but also demonstrating our commitment to creating economic opportunities that benefit both our environment and our communities."

Timely addition

The launch of the Sustainable Hospitality Expo is timely, as the continent's tourism sector demonstrates a powerful post-pandemic recovery. This resurgence is increasingly driven by a new wave of "conscious travellers" who prioritise environmental and social responsibility in their accommodation and travel choices.

This trend is supported by compelling market data, with Grand View Research valuing the South African ecotourism market at R78bn in 2023. This is projected to surge to R204bn by 2030, growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.

Wide scope

The Sustainable Hospitality Expo will cater to a wide array of businesses, including hotel groups, boutique hotels, Airbnb hosts, property developers, restaurants, spas, and gyms.

It will showcase a comprehensive range of products and services essential for green operations, such as renewable energy solutions, water filtration and conservation systems, sustainable building materials, waste management technologies, eco-friendly amenities, and commercial kitchen equipment.

What’s more, the partnership with Hotelstuff/Greenstuff, will drive further event awareness and business reach. “As trusted platforms for eco-friendly products and suppliers, we’re excited to promote this Expo where innovative, planet-friendly solutions that support conscious businesses and consumers will be showcased,” says Lorraine Jenks, CEO of Hotelstuff/Greenstuff.

"Our partnership with the Organic & Natural Products Expo has been exceptionally rewarding. We've witnessed firsthand their remarkable growth and success in the industry, and we're proud to have been part of their journey through multiple successful collaborations and events," she adds.

Powerful synergy

Warren Hickinbotham, head of sponsorships for the Organic and Natural Products Expo Africa, highlights the powerful synergy created by the new addition. "There is a significant and natural crossover between our established exhibitors in the organic and natural products space and the rapidly growing sustainable hospitality sector.

"By introducing the Sustainable Hospitality Expo, we are not just adding a new feature; we are creating a dynamic ecosystem. Exhibitors of organic foods, natural cleaning products, and ethical textiles now have direct access to a new, highly relevant market of buyers from hotels, restaurants, and wellness centres. This adds a whole new dimension of value and opportunity for everyone involved."

Green hospitality

The concept of "green hospitality" extends beyond environmental stewardship; it is a powerful engine for economic growth and job creation. By championing local sourcing—from farm-to-fork dining to locally produced guest amenities—the sector creates significant upstream opportunities for local farmers, artisans, and suppliers.

Downstream, the focus on sustainable practices creates new roles in areas like renewable energy management, water conservation, and eco-tourism guiding. This fosters a resilient local economy and enriches the authentic African experience offered to tourists.

The event is supported by strategic media partnerships with Holistica Magazine, Stokvel Talk, Re-Invent Health Podcast and Farmers Review Africa.