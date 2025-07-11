Tourism Travel
    FlySafair adds new Cape Town–Hoedspruit route

    FlySafair has announced the launch of a new domestic route connecting Cape Town and Hoedspruit, expanding air access to the central Kruger region and Limpopo province.
    11 Jul 2025
    The new service, which complements the airline’s existing route to Mbombela, is scheduled to commence on 2 October 2025. Flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

    “Hoedspruit is a gateway to the Kruger National Park and surrounding private reserves, and we’re proud to offer travellers a more affordable and convenient way to reach this incredible region,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

    The airline has also confirmed an increase in the frequency of its Cape Town to Mbombela service, which will move to daily operations.

    Both routes offer direct access to two of South Africa’s prominent safari destinations. Hoedspruit, located near the central Kruger National Park, is surrounded by private game reserves, while Mbombela serves as a key entry point to the southern Kruger region and wider Mpumalanga province.

    According to the airline, these route additions form part of FlySafair’s ongoing efforts to expand its domestic network and support tourism and regional connectivity.

    Read more: aviation, air travel, FlySAFair, air transport, travel industry, travel and tourism, South Africa travel, air passenger travel
