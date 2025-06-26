Edelweiss to launch seasonal Zurich-Windhoek flights

Edelweiss, Switzerland's leading holiday airline, has announced the addition of Windhoek, Namibia, to its long-haul network for the 2026 summer season.

From 1 June to the end of October 2026, Edelweiss will operate two direct flights a week from Zurich to Windhoek, marking a new seasonal link between Switzerland and Namibia.

The new flights will depart on Mondays and Fridays and will be operated using the airline’s modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A350 aircraft, offering passengers a quieter, more comfortable long-haul travel experience.

Namibia: nature, wildlife and adventure travel

Renowned for its vast desert landscapes, dramatic dunes, and starry night skies, Namibia is one of southern Africa’s most unique and scenic destinations. Travellers can start their journey in the capital city, Windhoek, before exploring highlights like the Namib Desert, Etosha National Park, the Skeleton Coast, and the country's wide open spaces.

The destination is suited to both self-drive road trips and guided tours, offering biodiversity, natural beauty, and authentic hospitality.

Expanded southern Africa network

With the addition of Windhoek, Edelweiss will now serve four long-haul destinations in southern Africa. The airline continues to offer flights to Cape Town, Kilimanjaro, and Zanzibar. The new route to Windhoek is already available for booking via flyedelweiss.com and other usual sales channels.

Edelweiss’ 2026 summer schedule

The airline’s 2026 summer flight schedule includes several long-haul expansions:

• Cape Town: Season extended until early June and resuming in September.

• Colombo: Flights continue from the winter schedule until May.

• Halifax: Resumes from mid-May 2026.

• Vancouver: Returns from early April.

• Tampa Bay: Increased to four weekly flights during spring holidays.

On short-haul routes, Edelweiss will retain all destinations from summer 2025, including new additions like Tbilisi, Bristol, Terceira (Azores), Zadar, and Calvi (Corsica).

Further route and frequency updates are expected in the coming months.