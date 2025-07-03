Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town: A playful, contemporary city stay

Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town is one of those places where you immediately feel the character of the space. Bold, colourful, and unpretentious, the hotel blends urban energy with a laidback, welcoming atmosphere, making it a fitting spot for both locals on a city break and visitors looking to be close to Cape Town’s best-known attractions.

Source: Supplied

Tucked away in Tamboerskloof, it’s well-positioned for anyone keen to explore nearby hotspots like Bree Street, Kloof Street, Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront. From the moment you step into the modern, vibrant lobby, it’s clear that this isn’t a run-of-the-mill city hotel. Colourful backdrops, contemporary wall art, and playful design details give the space a distinctive, urban edge.

Contemporary rooms and stylish social spaces

The hotel offers a selection of room types to suit different travel needs — from standard Guest Rooms to Larger Rooms with Table Mountain views, balcony options, and spacious Bi-Level Lofts for those wanting a little more room to spread out.

The room I stayed in featured a king-size bed, a colourful backdrop wall that instantly set a playful tone, complimentary Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, and a coffee station for those early morning caffeine fixes.

Source: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town

The design mirrors the rest of the hotel’s bold, modern character — clean lines, fun details, and subtle nods to local culture. It’s the kind of space that feels casual and easygoing, making it simple to settle in whether you’re in town for business, leisure, or a mix of both.

There’s a nice balance of practical comforts and personality, and the room makes a fitting extension of the lively hotel vibe.

Dining at Hustle & Flow

The hotel’s restaurant, Hustle & Flow, has a relaxed, contemporary feel with quirky plant features and colourful décor elements. The menu caters to a variety of preferences, including vegetarian and pescatarian-friendly options.

Source: Supplied

I started with a beetroot carpaccio, served with panko-crusted goat’s cheese, sticky balsamic, and fresh chimichurri — light, fresh, and well-balanced.

The main course was grilled line fish, finished with a lemon butter sauce and served with a side of creamy mash in place of the usual steamed rice, along with a vegetable medley.

Source: Robin Fredericks Source: Robin Fredericks

The meal was simple but well prepared, with clean, uncomplicated flavours. And of course, it wouldn’t be a visit to Fire & Ice! without one of their famously delicious milkshakes — smooth, rich, and every bit as good as their reputation suggests.

Relaxed pool time and a well-equipped gym

The outdoor pool is a standout feature — inviting and quietly tucked away, it offers a peaceful escape after a day in the city.

Source: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town Source: Supplied

The gym, open 24 hours a day, is surprisingly spacious for a city hotel, equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and strength equipment, along with motivational text on the walls that ties in with the hotel’s energetic, playful atmosphere.

Meeting and event spaces with a difference

For business travellers or those hosting functions, the hotel offers five contemporary venues with a creative edge. Venues like Launch Pad, Jump Start, and Spring Board are modern, light-filled spaces that lend themselves to meetings, workshops, and small private gatherings.

Source: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town

Each comes with high-speed Wi-Fi, and the hotel’s tech support and onsite culinary team are available to assist with everything from casual coffee breaks to formal banquets.

Source: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town Source: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town

The meeting offering feels considered — professional without being overly corporate, in keeping with the hotel’s relaxed and lively personality.

Exploring the neighbourhood

One of the hotel’s biggest drawcards is its location. Within minutes, you can be on Bree Street enjoying the city’s buzzing food and drink scene, or head up to Kloof Street House for dinner in a character-filled Victorian home setting.

Table Mountain, Camps Bay, and the V&A Waterfront are all within easy reach, making it simple to fit in a hike, a beach day, or a sunset harbour cruise between meetings or leisure time.

The hotel delivers a fun, contemporary stay with a personality that reflects the creative energy of the city it calls home. It’s a comfortable base for business and leisure travellers alike, with good food, great facilities, and one of the better-located addresses for experiencing Cape Town’s urban pulse.

As part of the Marriott portfolio, it also gives Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to earn points and enjoy loyalty benefits during their stay — a nice bonus for regular travellers.

Robin Fredericks was a guest of Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town.