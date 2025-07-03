Qatar Airways, Kenya Airways sign strategic partnership

Qatar Airways and Kenya Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic partnership, including a comprehensive codeshare agreement and plans to increase flight frequencies between Nairobi and Doha.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO, Allan Kilavuka and Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer

The MoU was signed in Doha by Qatar Airways group CEO Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer and Kenya Airways group managing director and CEO Allan Kilavuka.

Expanded flight services and codeshare

Under the agreement, Qatar Airways will introduce a third daily flight between Doha and Nairobi, operated in codeshare with Kenya Airways. This new frequency will be available for booking shortly.

In addition, Kenya Airways will operate flights between Mombasa and Doha, marketed by Qatar Airways, starting from the upcoming winter season. Both airlines will codeshare across their networks to offer passengers seamless connections and more travel options worldwide.

Broader cooperation plans

Beyond flight operations, the partnership will explore further collaboration in areas such as:

• Cargo services

• Airport and ground handling

• Product development

• Loyalty programmes

• Procurement

• Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)

Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO, says: "This partnership is yet another demonstration of our deepening ties with the African region. Today’s agreement — which comes as we celebrate 20 years of flying to Kenya — reflects our strong track record of partnerships across the continent, including our recent investment in Airlink.

"Our collaboration with African carriers ensures Qatar Airways continues to contribute to the continent’s evolving aviation and economic landscape."

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka adds: "This partnership perfectly aligns with our airline’s robust turnaround strategy, which led to Kenya Airways returning to profit earlier this year for the first time in over a decade.

"The collaboration will also help accelerate efforts to boost tourism and air cargo, driving economic growth in Kenya and East Africa."