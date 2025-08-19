Proflight Zambia launches direct flights to Windhoek

Proflight Zambia is expanding its regional network with the introduction of flights to Windhoek, Namibia’s capital. Starting 3 March 2026, the airline will operate three weekly services, creating the only direct connection between Zambia and Namibia.

The new flights will run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, linking Lusaka and Livingstone with Windhoek.

The Lusaka–Windhoek service will include a short 30-minute stopover in Livingstone, while the Livingstone–Windhoek flight will operate as a direct service. Passengers will also benefit from smooth onward connections to Ndola, Solwezi, and Mfuwe.

Strengthening ties

"Proflight Zambia continues to invest in network expansion and is excited to give travellers more choice destinations and greater travel flexibility. The introduction of flights to Windhoek supports growing demand for reliable, comfortable, and efficient travel options in the Southern African region.

"Namibia is an important neighbour and trade partner, and this route will make travel between our countries more seamless — whether for tourism, business, or family," said Captain Josias Walubita, Proflight Zambia director of flight operations.

Unlocking tourism and trade

“Not only does this route bring together two iconic destinations such as the Victoria Falls and the Namib Desert, but it also strengthens the aviation bridge across Southern Africa, as well as builds on Proflight’s commitment to unlocking Zambia’s potential as a tourism and trade hub,” he added.

Flight schedule

• Lusaka – Windhoek: 8.30am – 11.35am

• Livingstone – Windhoek: 9:55am – 11.35am

• Windhoek – Livingstone: 12:20pm – 1.55pm

• Windhoek – Lusaka: 12.20pm– 3.20pm