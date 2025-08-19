South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Proflight Zambia launches direct flights to Windhoek

    Proflight Zambia is expanding its regional network with the introduction of flights to Windhoek, Namibia’s capital. Starting 3 March 2026, the airline will operate three weekly services, creating the only direct connection between Zambia and Namibia.
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: LinkedIn

    The new flights will run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, linking Lusaka and Livingstone with Windhoek.

    The Lusaka–Windhoek service will include a short 30-minute stopover in Livingstone, while the Livingstone–Windhoek flight will operate as a direct service. Passengers will also benefit from smooth onward connections to Ndola, Solwezi, and Mfuwe.

    Strengthening ties

    "Proflight Zambia continues to invest in network expansion and is excited to give travellers more choice destinations and greater travel flexibility. The introduction of flights to Windhoek supports growing demand for reliable, comfortable, and efficient travel options in the Southern African region.

    "Namibia is an important neighbour and trade partner, and this route will make travel between our countries more seamless — whether for tourism, business, or family," said Captain Josias Walubita, Proflight Zambia director of flight operations.

    Unlocking tourism and trade

    “Not only does this route bring together two iconic destinations such as the Victoria Falls and the Namib Desert, but it also strengthens the aviation bridge across Southern Africa, as well as builds on Proflight’s commitment to unlocking Zambia’s potential as a tourism and trade hub,” he added.

    Flight schedule

    • Lusaka – Windhoek: 8.30am – 11.35am
    • Livingstone – Windhoek: 9:55am – 11.35am
    • Windhoek – Livingstone: 12:20pm – 1.55pm
    • Windhoek – Lusaka: 12.20pm– 3.20pm

    Read more: African airlines, air travel, business travel, aviation industry, air transport, Namibia Tourism, Zambia tourism, travel and tourism, Proflight Zambia, Namibia travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz