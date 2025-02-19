G20 tourism community outreach kicks off in Northern Cape

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Maggie Sotyu, led a community outreach event in the Northern Cape on Thursday, 3 July 2025, to engage local tourism stakeholders on the G20 Tourism Priorities and their potential to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Source: Department of Tourism

The session marked the first in a series of planned engagements aimed at bringing the G20 agenda closer to tourism communities across the country during South Africa’s historic presidency of the G20.

Aligning global and local tourism goals

Speaking at the outreach, Deputy Minister Sotyu emphasised the importance of balancing economic growth with social inclusion as the sector plans for the future.

“Bringing the G20 agenda closer to our communities is critical to enable us to chart a path for inclusive global sustainable development,” she said.

“The G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) has been working hard, meeting with senior officials, authorities and experts to recommend decisions in line with the agenda and priorities identified by the G20 Presidency.”

“These recommendations will play a critical part in the overall goal of addressing the global socio-economic challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.”

“It is therefore empirical that we engage the communities we serve to align our proposed recommendations with their present and future needs,” she added.

Source: Department of Tourism

Northern Cape community takes centre stage

Hosted in partnership with the Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, the event featured presentations on tourism incentive initiatives, skills development, and empowerment programmes from the Department of Tourism.

Local small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) had the opportunity to showcase and sell their products at the event, which also highlighted the province’s tourism appeal — from its national parks and wildlife to its rich Khoi-San cultural heritage and ancient rock art.

Key G20 tourism priorities introduced

During the outreach, attendees were introduced to the four G20 Tourism Priorities set to inform the 2025 G20 action plan:

• A people-centred artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation approach to enhance travel and tourism start-ups and SMMEs.

• Tourism financing and investment to promote equality and sustainable development.

• Air connectivity for seamless travel.

• Enhanced resilience for inclusive, sustainable tourism development.

The session prompted discussion on the need for frequent, meaningful consultation between government and communities to ensure policy recommendations reflect on-the-ground realities.

A significant opportunity for SA

Sotyu described the country’s G20 presidency as a milestone moment for South Africa’s tourism sector and its people.

“It is an exciting time for South Africa, as our country is the first African nation to preside over and host the G20 presidency and Summit,” she said.

"Frequent and continuous engagement with our communities will enable us to work towards people-centred, progressive, and solution-driven policies that find solutions to our domestic and global challenges, whilst accelerating global cooperation and multilateralism."

"The G20 provides a significant opportunity for our provinces, cities and communities to work together to promote our culture, heritage, tourism, and industrial and commercial advances."

Sotyu encouraged local communities to actively participate in government empowerment initiatives to ensure inclusive tourism growth.

"I also encourage our communities to actively participate in the empowerment programmes that are offered by the three spheres of our government, and help us build a nation that works for all," she concluded.