Table Mountain Cableway confirms dates for annual maintenance closure

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has announced the dates for its annual maintenance shutdown. Operations will be temporarily suspended from Monday, 28 July to Sunday, 3 August 2025, with all commercial activities at both the Upper and Lower Stations closed to the public.

Source: Supplied

The annual closure forms part of TMACC’s ongoing commitment to operational safety, system reliability and service excellence. Routine inspections and essential upgrades are conducted during this period to ensure the cableway continues to meet international safety standards.

“The annual shutdown is a critical part of our operational calendar,” said Selma Hercules, Executive Director of TMACC. “It allows us to carry out key maintenance tasks that ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, and the continued efficiency of our world-class operation.”

Notice to hikers

While the mountain itself will remain open to the public, TMACC has reminded hikers and climbers that all facilities at the summit and base stations will be closed during the shutdown. This includes restaurants such as VIEWS by De Grendel, TEN67 Eatery, KLOUD Bar, TAP Bar, the Shop at the Top, retail outlets, and ablution facilities.

With cable cars out of operation, hikers must ascend and descend the mountain on foot. TMACC advises outdoor enthusiasts to carry enough water, snacks, and suitable hiking gear.

Birthday ticket holders

South African citizens with birthdays in July or August will still be able to redeem their free birthday return tickets, but only outside of the maintenance period.

For updates, visitors are encouraged to check the official Table Mountain Cableway website and social media channels.