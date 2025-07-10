Club Med confirms July 2026 opening for new KZN Beach & Safari resort

Club Med has confirmed July 2026 as the opening date for Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari, its first South African resort combining an all-inclusive beachfront property on KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast with a private Big Five safari lodge experience in Zululand.

Source: Supplied

The R2bn development, funded by a South African investment consortium and developed by Collins Residential, is currently under construction on a 32-hectare site north of Durban, 30 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, president of Club Med, says: "Our new project seeks to create value for the local communities and enhance the international appeal of the magnificent province of KwaZulu-Natal."

Resort offering

The resort will feature 411 lodgings spread over several buildings designed to blend into the natural surroundings, with 345 rooms including 310 Superior and 35 Deluxe rooms, plus an Exclusive Collection Ilanga section offering 66 suites with a private lounge and pool.

Designed by South African architects Craft of Architecture, with interiors by Paris-based MHNA and local studio Mobius, the property draws on natural textures, Zulu design elements, and open-plan volumes designed to blend into the coastal dune forest.

Facilities include four pools — a main pool, a Zen pool for adults, a family pool area, and an exclusive pool in the Ilanga section — plus a spa, surf school (a world first for Club Med), gravel bike trails, yoga decks, and South Africa’s first flying trapeze.

Guests can enjoy two restaurants — Oceana for world cuisine and Nguni Gourmet Club for South African seafood and local produce — along with multiple bars, including the Injabulo main bar and the ocean-facing Dunes Beach Bar.

Safari lodge extension

Guests will have the option to extend their stay with a private safari experience at Mpilo Safari Lodge, located on an 18,000-hectare Big Five reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The lodge will offer guided game drives and family-friendly activities, with 75 premium safari tents and an on-site restaurant, pool and supervised children’s area.

Local impact

The project has already created 1,200 construction jobs, mostly from neighbouring communities. 110 young people have enrolled in hospitality training via the NukaKamma Hospitality School and will be integrated into resort operations once it opens.

Murray Collins, CEO of Collins Residential Consortium, says: "Our vision is to celebrate South Africa’s rich natural heritage in every experience and every trip here. Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari will be a shining example of this desire to combine authenticity, hospitality and regional development."

Sustainability focus

The resort is being built on a rehabilitated former sugarcane estate and will incorporate solar carports, green roofs, water-saving systems and natural ventilation. Club Med is targeting Green Globe certification and a 4-star Green Star rating. Its Bye-Bye Plastics programme will be implemented on site.

Bookings for the new resort open in October 2025.