Qwabi Private Game Reserve to benefit from Newmark Hotels' new road improvement project

Newmark Hotels has initiated a targeted road-maintenance project at Qwabi Private Game Reserve, situated in Limpopo, as part of a broader commitment to infrastructure upgrades and improved accessibility for guests and travel partners.

Source: Supplied.

The construction initiative focuses on a 36km gravel servitude road that connects the main provincial route to the reserve—an essential access point that has faced repeated challenges during the rainy season. With increasing visitor numbers and heightened expectations around ease of travel, Newmark has moved decisively to address both short-term needs and long-term sustainability.

The current scope of work includes scraping, compacting, and reshaping priority segments of the road surface. Upstream drainage systems are also being installed to divert rainwater and reduce the risk of washouts and flooding, which have previously affected both transfer services and self-driving vehicles.

These interventions are particularly significant for guest safety and comfort, especially for low-clearance vehicles that typically struggle with uneven gravel terrain.

Infrastructure meets hospitality

The upgrades, currently being implemented by local contractors with support from infrastructure consultants, reflect a growing trend in South Africa’s game reserve and eco-tourism sectors: the integration of infrastructure investment into hospitality development strategies.

In parallel with these upgrades, Newmark is engaging the Road Agency Limpopo to explore a more permanent infrastructure solution. A long-term road development project is in its preliminary planning phase, which, if approved, would see a more durable and weather-resistant route constructed—an initiative that could serve as a model for other privately held reserves facing similar access challenges.

According to Newmark chief executive officer Neil Markovitz, this road-improvement programme is not only a logistical priority but a critical part of enhancing the full guest journey.

“We understand that the journey is just as important as the destination. This project reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience at every touchpoint,” he said.

The infrastructure work is expected to continue over the coming months, with updates to be provided to stakeholders and travel industry partners. The investment marks a meaningful step in aligning conservation tourism with high-quality, reliable infrastructure in remote areas.