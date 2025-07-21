Tourism Hospitality
    Bupenyu Lodge to open near Victoria Falls in December 2025

    Newmark Hotels & Reserves has announced that its new luxury property, Bupenyu Lodge, will open to guests from 1 December 2025.
    21 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Situated above the Batoka Gorge, approximately 28 kilometres from Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, the lodge is positioned to offer nature-based experiences in one of Southern Africa’s most well-known landscapes.

    The site, overlooking Rapid No. 22 of the Zambezi River, features cliffside architecture by Experience Architects, with interiors designed by Amy Kidger of Hinterland Studio. The lodge comprises eleven standalone suites and one two-bedroom villa, each with a private plunge pool and indoor-outdoor living spaces.

    Design rooted in landscape

    According to General Manager Razwilson Dube, the lodge’s layout and aesthetic aim to reflect the surrounding environment. Shared areas include multiple dining decks, spa treatment pods, a wine cellar, a gym with a one-kilometre running track, and an on-site helipad.

    Experiences on offer will range from helicopter excursions over Victoria Falls to day trips to Chobe and Hwange National Parks, rhino tracking, river cruises, and cultural visits to nearby villages.

    Source: Supplied
    The project incorporates sustainability features, including solar energy systems and water-wise landscaping. Recruitment and training will focus on employing staff from surrounding communities, with a target of at least 80% local employment.

    Bupenyu Lodge marks Newmark’s first property in Zimbabwe and its sixth country of operation on the continent. Further openings in South Africa’s Lowveld and Namibia are expected in 2026.

    Bookings for the lodge are now open for stays beginning December 2025.

