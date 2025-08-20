Tourists visiting Cape Town support over 106,000 jobs, with DMOs playing a critical role

Tourists are not only enjoying Cape Town’s world-famous views and dynamic culture scene, but they are also actively helping keep the city working. Cape Town Tourism’s latest Economic Value of Tourism report reveals that in 2024, domestic and international visitors directly supported over 106,000 jobs, accounting for 6.9% of total employment in the city.

A total of 2.4 million overnight tourists arrived in the Mother City in 2024, injecting R24.5bn into the local economy through direct tourism spending and generating a noticeable economic ripple effect across industries such as transport, accommodation, food, culture, and attractions.

“The standout figure: One job is created or sustained for every 10 tourists. That makes every booking a significant contribution to employment in Cape Town,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town. “Every tourist who arrives in our beautiful city, walks our streets, dines at our restaurants, and books a bed contributes directly to someone’s livelihood. In Cape Town, tourism is more than just a holiday. It’s jobs for local guides, chefs, drivers, street artists, concierges, and so many more. It’s opportunity, growth, and stability. Every tourist helps keep someone employed, and in a country where every job matters, that kind of impact is huge.”

Crucially, this success depends on the work of destination marketing organisations like Cape Town Tourism. By promoting the city globally, attracting high-value visitors, and working closely with industry partners, DMOs ensure that tourism growth translates directly into jobs, business growth, and sustainable economic impact.

International tourists on the rise

The report also highlights a 6% year-on-year growth in international arrivals and a 5% increase in bed nights sold, underscoring Cape Town’s continued appeal as a top global destination.

While international arrivals in 2024 were still below pre-pandemic levels, at 68% of 2019 volumes compared to a national average of 87%, the growth trajectory remains positive. Recovery is well underway, and signs for the second half of 2025 are even more encouraging.

ForwardKeys’ latest forecasts predict a 4.6% increase in international arrivals at Cape Town International Airport from July to December 2025. The United Kingdom, Germany, and the USA remain the top three source markets, with UK arrivals expected to grow by a notable 12.1% in the coming months.

“Tourism is one of Cape Town’s most dynamic job creators,” says James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth. “That’s why investing in air access to boost connectivity, running conversion-driven campaigns that secure forward bookings, and working closely with industry partners are so critical.

"As we celebrate Tourism Month in September, the City will take the lead in launching a new tourism development framework, which I will publish next month. This strategy will focus on growing both volumes and value – attracting more arrivals while ensuring greater benefits for businesses and spinoffs in communities, ultimately creating more jobs for Capetonians. DMOs like Cape Town Tourism are central to this effort, helping to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach every community.”

Cape Town Tourism, in partnership with the City and private-sector stakeholders, remains committed to attracting visitors whose spending makes a real impact. Every sunset peninsula tour, every museum visit, and every hotel booking is not just a memory; it’s a job supported, a business strengthened, and a future built.

