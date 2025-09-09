South Africa
    Cape Town Tourism launches “My Cape Town” campaign for Tourism Month 2025

    Cape Town Tourism has launched an exciting new digital campaign, My Cape Town, to celebrate Tourism Month 2025. The initiative highlights affordable experiences innovatively, using authentic local voices to share their stories and favourite spots across the city.
    Issued by Cape Town Tourism
    9 Sep 2025
    From hidden food gems and free cultural highlights to outdoor adventures, My Cape Town brings the city to life through the eyes of Capetonians themselves. The campaign unfolds on social media with vibrant video content, inviting audiences to explore and experience Cape Town beyond the prominent attractions.

    As the campaign progresses, Cape Town Tourism will introduce curated itineraries with booking options, making it easier for travellers to plan, reserve, and enjoy accessible experiences across the city.

    “Cape Town is a world-class city, but you don’t need deep pockets to have an unforgettable time here,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “With My Cape Town, you also don’t have to take our word for it as we’re handing the mic to our community, showing off the city’s vibe in the most authentic way.”

    James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, adds: “Tourism is not just about landmarks, it’s about people. By showcasing locals and their favourite experiences, My Cape Town inspires visitors while also encouraging residents to support what’s in their own backyard.

    This is how we grow the tourism economy, by strengthening neighbourhood enterprises, which in turn sharpen their trade, create more jobs, and add even greater value to Cape Town’s visitor proposition. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that the economic spin-offs of tourism are felt in every community. Tourism is more than just fancy marketing; it’s about building businesses and opportunities. This campaign, like our broader tourism programme of action, is stitched together by focusing first on the immediate and local and then growing the visitor pie so that everyone shares in the benefits.”

    Follow Love Cape Town on X, Instagram and Facebook for inspiring stories, insider tips, and lekker content throughout September and beyond.

    Watch the first My Cape Town video here.

