Turkish Airlines Business Class: A journey of comfort and culinary delights

Business travel doesn't have to be a race against the clock. It can be a comfortable, relaxing journey where every detail is considered, and the hours simply melt away. My experience with Turkish Airlines in Business Class was one of those special journeys.

It felt like the trip began not at the boarding gate, but at the airport itself, with a visit to a partner Lounge in Cape Town. This space offered a sense of calm away from the busy terminal, marking the beginning of a truly luxurious experience that culminated in the famous Turkish Airlines Lounge in Istanbul.

Comfort above the clouds

The moment I stepped on board, I could feel the difference. There was so much space—with ample legroom and a wide, generous seat, I truly didn’t feel like I was on an 11-hour flight. We also received soft slippers and a blanket, which made the seat feel like my own comfortable space.

The amenity kit was a lovely addition, filled with wonderful things like hand cream and lip balm from Lanvin.

Source: Turkish Airlines

The in-flight entertainment system was also a welcome surprise. It had all the latest releases, but it also had a great selection of older movies. I ended up watching Night at the Museum 1 and 2, which took me back to a simpler time and made the hours fly by.

Dining on demand

The food experience was a definite highlight. Instead of a set mealtime, the service was "Dining on Demand," which meant I could eat whenever I was ready.

The team, dressed in sharp white and purple uniforms that looked like actual chefs' aprons and hats, brought out a unique assortment of canapés.

Source: Turkish Airlines

The portions were a great size, and the quality was impressive. I chose the grilled kingklip fish as my main, which came with celery puree, sautéed spinach, and Neapolitan sauce.

The details that matter

What made the dining experience truly unique were the little touches. We were given a tiny candle, which made it feel like I was having a special dinner by candlelight. Even the little salt and pepper shakers were tipped like a mosque, a clever and beautiful nod to Turkey.

Turkish Airlines also serves 'The Oldest Bread' made with wheat from Anatolia, a grain that tells a 12,000-year-old story from the world's oldest settlement. It was a fascinating piece of history to be served at 30,000 feet, connecting a simple meal to the origins of civilisation.

Stay connected

Staying connected was also easy with the Wi-Fi. It was great to know I was always connected, which is a key part of any business trip. The staff were consistently welcoming and friendly, which made the whole experience smooth and enjoyable.

Overall, the flight was a truly relaxing and comforting experience. It’s not often you step off an overnight flight feeling ready for your destination. From the thoughtful touches on the meal trays to the spacious seating and the friendly service, Turkish Airlines offers more than just a trip—it’s a journey that allows you to arrive refreshed and ready.