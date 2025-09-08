South African spring specials at City Lodge Hotels

Spring is in the air, and September brings sunshine, socialising, and the perfect excuse to celebrate Heritage and Tourism Month in true South African style.

City Lodge Hotels has lined up a series of exciting specials designed to make the season even more memorable:

Chaka-Leka Special: Savour the Mzansi flavour! Enjoy a sirloin or rump steak served with pap and chakalaka or chips, plus a free select alcoholic beverage (Castle Lite, Brutal Fruit, or Flying Fish), for just R240 at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges throughout September 2025. Road Lodges are offering the same meal deal on their Shisa Nyama with pap and chakalaka or chips.

Our specials are available when booking directly on our website or by contacting our hotels directly. Visit www.citylodgehotels.com/special-offers to see the full details, check the terms and conditions, and book your spring stay, meal, or drinks with us!

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says: “Spring brings with it new energy and a shedding of layers as the weather warms up. We have found many ways to make your travel plans more affordable with a range of specials. You will even see the rollout of our stylish new staff uniforms, in shades of light blue, navy, camel, and tan, heralding a new season in the weather and for City Lodge Hotels.”



