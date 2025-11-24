Cape Town Tourism raises a glass to local vineyards as the Cape shines on the world stage

The Klein Constantia victory is a triumph for the valley, Cape Town and the Cape, as our wine region continues to shine on the world stage. (Photo credit: Hillary Fox)

“We’re delighted to see our region uncorked on a global stage once again,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

“This accolade highlights that the Cape offers more than just fine wine; we create unforgettable experiences. From historic estates to innovative cellar doors, our vineyards tell stories with every sip.”

The 2025 list, voted on by the World’s 50 Best Vineyards Academy , a panel of over 700 leading experts in wine, travel, and hospitality, highlights wineries that offer the world’s most exceptional vineyard experiences. While Chile’s VIK secured the top spot, the Cape’s performance shows that its wines continue to age remarkably well… like, well, a perfectly cellared Cabernet.

Soaking up the best of Cape wine country, where world-class wines meet unforgettable Cape hospitality. (Photo credit: Groot Constantia)

Klein Constantia , one of the Cape’s most historic and respected estates dating back to 1685, is leading the celebration. Named Best Vineyard in Africa and awarded the Highest Climber, the estate has soared an impressive 35 places from last year to claim the No. 6 spot worldwide .

“Klein Constantia’s Top 10 ranking is a proud achievement, not only for our vineyard but also for the entire Constantia Wine Valley. For centuries, our region has been recognised for producing exceptional wines, and this honour shows that our commitment to quality, from how we nurture our vines to how we welcome every guest, continues to shine. It reflects the passion of our team, the heritage we’re proud to uphold, and the world-class wine experiences for which we are celebrated,” says CEO Pascal Asin.

Hot on its heels is Creation Wines in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, which has secured the No. 7 spot worldwide , further emphasising the Cape’s reputation for excellent wine and significant visitor attraction.

Beyond the Top 10, several more estates achieved positions in the Top 100: Tokara Wine and Olive Estate (71) in Stellenbosch, Delaire Graff Estate (79) in Stellenbosch, La Motte Wine Estate (94) in the Franschhoek Valley, and Hamilton Russell Vineyards (99) in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley.

“These achievements are a huge celebration for Klein Constantia and Creation Wines, but it's also a win for the entire South African wine industry. Global recognition at this level strengthens our collective positioning, driving greater demand, deeper tourism interest, and meaningful B2C opportunities across all our wine regions. It showcases the diversity, quality, and people behind our wines, and reinforces South Africa as a must-visit, must-taste destination. When one part of the industry shines, we all rise, and these awards open the door for increased visibility, investment, and growth for producers big and small,” says Rico Basson, CEO at South Africa Wine.

James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, agrees.

A bold Cape red being decanted, showcasing the craft and care behind our globally celebrated vineyards.

“The Cape’s vineyards are powerhouse contributors to our tourism engine and investment growth. What truly sets our wine regions apart is the full grape-to-glass experience, rooted in our unique soils, cool coastal climates, and sustainable farming practices that respect both land and people. It’s this combination of craftsmanship, terroir, and care that gives our wines their character and gives visitors an experience they can’t find anywhere else. These awards reaffirm what we’ve long known: our estates are among the finest places on earth to sip, savour, and stay. And the impact goes far beyond the tasting room; this industry drives jobs, boosts local businesses, and strengthens Cape Town’s economic future. As a City, we will continue to market our wine routes to the world by showcasing how beautifully they are woven into our destination and linking them with our cuisines and cultures. When our vineyards flourish, our whole region rises with them,” says Vos.

From cool-climate Chardonnay and world-renowned Sauvignon Blanc to bold reds from dramatic mountain valleys, the wine regions provide a range of reasons to visit.

Whether travellers want to:

Wander through ancient vines,



Taste award-winning wines crafted by pioneering producers,



Pair vintages with mountain views,



Or explore by bike, horseback, or curated tasting trail.

View the complete Top 50 list here .



